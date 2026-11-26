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VANCOUVER – Vancouver and the B.C. Lions will host the 2029 Grey Cup at BC Place.

The CFL announced the news on Thursday, a day after awarding the 2028 title game to the Edmonton Elks. The Vancouver game will be played Nov. 4, 2029.

The 114th Grey Cup will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Nov. 7, 2027.

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Vancouver last hosted the event in 2024 when the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24.

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The B.C. city has staged 17 previous Grey Cups, including the 2011 edition when the Lions won their most recent CFL championship.

This year’s Grey Cup saw the Elks down the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.