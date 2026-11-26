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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed a pair of players that didn’t play a single down for them last season.

The Bombers announced contract extensions for American defensive back Cam Allen and Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas on Thursday.

Allen missed the entire 2026 campaign after getting injured in the pre-season. The 27-year-old first joined the Bombers in 2025 and appeared in 10 games that season, while making eight starts at safety. He had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 26 tackles as a rookie.

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Allen initially started his pro career with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2024 as an undrafted free agent after playing at Purdue.

Janusas, 25, was signed to the practice roster in October but did not appear in any games in the blue and gold. He broke into the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 2025 and played 10 games as a rookie. He played two more games for the Stamps this season before getting released in July. He was signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and played one more game before he was cut again.

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He has four career catches for 26 yards in 13 CFL games.

The Bombers have 18 pending free agents remaining.