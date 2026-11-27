There’s no doubt about it: the Winnipeg Jets are cruising right now.

The Jets once again played a fantastic, shut down road game, taking down the Islanders 3-1 Friday night in New York to improve their record to 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.

The first good chance of the night belonged to the Islanders as Mathew Barzal got in close on Stuart Skinner off the rush but the Jets’ netminder stood tall.

The Islanders also got the game’s first power play but Winnipeg was the team that got good looks out of it. Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron got loose on a 2-on-1 but Semyon Varlamov made a sliding save to deny Barron.

Later in the power play, Connor got in on a partial breakaway but was also turned aside by Varlamov.

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Winnipeg’s leading goal scorer had another point-blank look with about eight minutes left that was also stopped but his persistence paid off when he finally broke the ice with 2:56 left in the period.

The Jets cycled the puck around the New York zone, leading to Dylan Samberg sliding a pass to Josh Morrissey in the middle of the ice by the blue line. He shot the puck wide of the net, on purpose, allowing Connor to pick it up and beat Varlamov on a wrap-around for his 21st of the season.

Winnipeg outshot the Islanders 14-11 in the first and expanded their lead early in the second.

New York tried to break the puck up the ice but Bo Horvat couldn’t handle a pass at centre ice. The puck wound up on the stick of Elias Salomonsson in his own end, who slid it over to Morrissey before he gave it to Connor at the red line.

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Connor banked a pass off the boards and into the Islanders’ end, allowing Mark Scheifele to skate onto it and send a perfect pass in front to Gabriel Vilardi. He did the rest for his seventh of the season just 1:16 into the period.

Winnipeg got their first power play of the game with about six minutes gone in the period and could not cash in, but on their second PP look later in the frame, they made good to extend their lead.

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The Jets had the puck in the Islanders’ zone for much of the power play but spent most of their time just passing it around without getting any looks at net. That continued as Morrissey slid it down low to Connor, who took a couple of slow strides towards the net before trying to send a cross-crease pass to either Scheifele or Cole Perfetti, who were both in the area.

But instead of the puck getting to one of Connor’s teammates, it went off the skate of a former comrade, Logan Stanley, and into the back of the net, giving Connor his second of the night and 22nd of the season at the 15:36 mark.

Winnipeg thoroughly outplayed the Islanders in the second, outshooting them 15-5 as they began the third period with a lead of three or more goals for just the second time this season.

New York finally showed some pushback in the third and got on the board at the 5:07 mark when Stanley beat Skinner with a snap shot from the half-wall, one that you could argue Skinner should have stopped.

It was Stanley’s first goal as an Islander and also his first since Winnipeg traded him away ahead of last season’s deadline.

The Islanders continued to control the shot clock in the first half of the period as it took Winnipeg almost ten minutes to register their first shot of the period, which was a grade A chance for Alex Iafallo that Varlamov turned away.

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The Jets did a great job from there limiting New York’s chances. A Neal Pionk penalty with 5:31 to go could have given the Isles life but the Jets got the kill and again had the best chance during the two minutes, with a carbon copy of Connor and Barron’s 2-on-1 from the first period.

Once again, Connor carried the puck into the New York end. Once again, he held it for a while before sliding it over to Barron. And once again, Barron could not elevate the puck over the right pad of a sprawling Varlamov.

A scramble in the crease with the goalie pulled was as close as the Islanders got to cutting into the lead but they could not get a stick on a loose puck behind Skinner before Winnipeg cleared it to safety.

In the end, New York outshot the Jets 11-8 in the third but for the game, Winnipeg had the edge 37-27, their second-highest shot output of the season thus far. Skinner made 26 saves to earn the win for the Jets.

Winnipeg will now head to New Jersey to take on the Devils Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Devils against his former team while Nico Daws will make his second start against his former team after picking up the win when the teams faced off earlier in November.