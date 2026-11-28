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Another soldier injured in a deadly fire at an Alberta military base has been discharged from hospital.

The Department of National Defence says the soldier was released on Friday, and 21 remain hospitalized across Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

A majority of them are in Alberta, with several in critical condition.

The military has said a windstorm on Oct. 17 pushed flames from a grass fire onto troops in a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton.

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Four were killed in the fire, and a fifth died in the burn unit of a Toronto hospital earlier this month.

An Ontario-based funeral company says a private service was planned for the fifth soldier, Pte. William Dal Bianco, who was from Ontario and died at the age of 26.

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“William was a gifted student and athlete, excelling in track and cross country with the Etobicoke Track Club, ski racing and coaching at Mansfield Ski Club, and competing in triathlons at the family cottage in Sundridge,” said an obituary posted on Arbor Memorial’s website.

“A true fighter with a passion for wildlife, nature, history and outdoor pursuits.”

Three investigations are looking into the fire.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called it one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on home soil during peacetime.