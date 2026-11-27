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A public hearing at Calgary city hall on the proposed four-year budget went into a lengthy recess Friday afternoon, after a councillor interrupted a presenter who repeatedly used profane language due to tics associated with Tourette syndrome.

Matthew Riley joined the public hearing by phone to voice his concerns about a proposed 15 per cent property tax increase and significant hikes to utility rates.

During his presentation, Riley exhibited a number of tics that included vulgar language and slurs, leading Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot to raise a point of privilege during the meeting.

“I don’t care what affliction you may have, inappropriate language is not acceptable in these chambers and if you have to cover your mouth because you have to say something that’s inappropriate, then I would insist that the presenter do so,” Chabot said. “There are children in the audience. I’m sorry, it’s inexcusable.”

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Riley told city council he had written to the city clerk’s office to inform staff of his condition, and involuntary tics, and noted he participated by phone rather than instead of in person to prevent disruptions.

When he continued his presentation, Riley accused Chabot of discriminating against him and interfering with his right to participate in the public hearing due to his condition.

“You just primed me, and now anything that comes out of me is going to be worse because of that,” he told council. “You have no idea what it’s like to have Tourettes, sir, you should look into it before you speak.”

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Riley attempted to continue his presentation, but his tics included further profane language.

Chabot rose again, and said council has the right “to disqualify someone” from speaking in council chambers.

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“I would insist that this person, being as he cannot comply, regardless of his affliction, that he be not allowed to continue,” Chabot argued.

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City council recessed the meeting for roughly an hour and councillors could be seen consulting with one another and city lawyers to determine their next steps.

Once the meeting resumed, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas apologized to Riley for the delay in hearing his submission, and noted council has an obligation to “protect the psychological safety” of city staff and the public participating in the hearing.

“We recognize that involuntary expressions associated with a disability are different from deliberately disrespectful language,” Farkas read from a statement. “I have verified that this individual notified the clerks team in advance of this disability and a request for accommodation, and the disability has been confirmed by another member of council.”

“We have an obligation to accommodate to the extent that offering that accommodation does not otherwise cause undue hardship on others,” Farkas added.

The mayor suggested city council move into a closed session to hear Riley’s presentation.

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In an interview with Global News, Riley said the situation left him extremely hurt and embarrassed.

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“The tics, they’re not a reflection of how I feel about anybody,” he said in a phone interview. “These guys are leading a city and they can’t distinguish between becoming a victim of a man with a disability, who doesn’t mean it, being able to be like ‘okay, he doesn’t mean it. I can hear what he’s saying between the ticks.’ I think that’s awful.”

Riley declined the offer to present behind closed doors, and continued with his presentation in public. A warning was given to those participating in the public hearing before he resumed speaking.

Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness criticized how city council handled the situation and its offer for Riley to present in a closed session.

“That also removes his right to be heard by his peers and the community,” she told reporters. “For council and our elected officials, we say we want inclusive communities, well this is when the rubber hits the road. You need to take this opportunity to educate Calgarians.”

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When asked by reporters about the situation, Chabot said his concern was that the public had not been warned that Riley’s presentation could include offensive language.

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“To be forewarned is to be forearmed, essentially. So now we know if there’s a similar condition that happens again in the future, we can advise the public of something that might be disruptive or offensive to individuals,” he said. “I personally don’t have an issue with it, it was more about protecting the interests of the public.”

Riley, who performs stand-up comedy in Calgary and advocates for people with Tourette syndrome, told Global News he plans to seek advice about his next steps.

He told council during the interruption that he would pursue a lawsuit.

Although Riley completed his presentation, he said the pain of the situation has him thinking twice about sharing his thoughts with city council again.

“It’s so hurtful. I don’t know what to do,” he told Global News. “The people who represent me did this to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to go there again.”