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City council heard from city administration on how it plans to roll back its current zoning bylaw as part of the province’s directive, intended to halt Edmonton infill amid complaints to the province from residents.

Permitted residential use, density, building height and minimum parking requirements will largely be reverted back to what they were under the old bylaw.

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This will vary based on the area in which communities are zoned.

Council voted to hold a public hearing in the new year, which came with apprehension from some councillors.

Councillor Michael Janz called the process a “sham” with a predetermined outcome. Mayor Andrew Knack said public hearings, even in this case, are still useful as it demonstrates the city listening to its residents.

Gates Guarin has the story in the video above.