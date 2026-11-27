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Nobody lives at Grays Bay.

The deepwater inlet on Nunavut’s northwestern Arctic coast is ringed by treeless tundra, threaded with lakes, ponds and streams and scattered with boulders and the odd hunting cabin.

There is no all-season road in. Everything needed to build one – fuel, steel, heavy equipment and people – would have to arrive by barge in the few ice-free months, or by truck over a road made of ice.

View image in full screen An ice road built in the arctic during the winter, as seen on the History Channel show “Ice Road Truckers.” History Channel

West Kitikmeot Resources Corp (WKR) plans to change that by building an all-season gravel road, a deepwater port and an airfield in a megaproject that would be a first step in connecting Nunavut by road to the rest of the country.

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The company says it would also provide Canada with its first deepwater seaport on the western Arctic coast, bolstering security in the North and making Grays Bay one of Canada’s major economic gateways.

The goal, says Brendan Bell, WKR’s CEO, is to kickstart copper and zinc mining in the area, spurring development that would ultimately funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into the economy by enabling the movement of critical minerals to international markets.

“There are a number of very high-grade copper and zinc deposits that are landlocked,” Bell says.

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Starting close to the Nunavut-Northwest Territories border and stretching 230 kilometres north along several mining deposits, Grays Bay Road and Port (GBRP) would take an estimated five years to build and cost upward of $1 billion.

View image in full screen A map of the Grays Bay road and port project in northwestern Nunavut is shown in this handout image. Credit: West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

The project is currently before the Nunavut Impact Review Board for assessment, and Prime Minister Mark Carney has referred it to the federal major projects office, which could fast-track its construction through the federal regulatory process.

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“I think Canada must do it, needs to do it,” Bell says.

The more difficult question is how.

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Ed Grozic has been down this road before.

As director of Arctic engineering with Tetra Tech, he worked on the 138-kilometre Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway (ITH), which his firm helped plan, design and build before it opened in 2017.

“It’s a big deal and a big challenge to complete,” he says of the GBRP.

It takes what he calls “alignments” – of labour, resources and equipment, but also of the people of Nunavut, governments, landowners, regulators and the environment.

Consider just the resources.

The proposed road needs 15 million cubic metres of rock – enough to build the Great Pyramid of Giza six times over – and nearly all of it has to come from land it is planned to cross.

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In total, crews will open up to 40 new quarries along the route, blasting rock into pieces less than a metre across and crushing it into gravel. Blasting would be timed to avoid sensitive periods for wildlife, fish and migratory birds, according to WKR’s filings with the review board.

View image in full screen The view from a plane that is carrying instruments to measure the health of vegetation in the Arctic tundra of the Northwest Territories of Canada. NASA/Peter Griffith

Then there’s the route.

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The road – about 10 metres wide to carry traffic in both directions – will traverse low-lying tundra and wind through a maze of lakes, ponds and streams, requiring about 230 bridges and culverts.

Those components would need to be prefabricated in the south and brought in by sealift or over a winter road, then installed when the ground and water are frozen.

And there are the workers – they’ll need hundreds of them. With no existing communities along the proposed route, the biggest challenges are likely to be staffing and accommodations.

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In the first year, the company plans to set up a temporary work camp with supplies delivered by ship at the Grays Bay port site.

At the coastal end of the project, about a metre of sediment and loose rock will need to be dredged from the ocean floor.

View image in full screen Amanda Dumond, manager of the Kugluktuk Hunters and Trappers Organization, points to Grays Bay on a map in Kugluktuk, Nvt., on Sept. 8, 2026. Pat Kane/Be Giant/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Crews also need to build a harbour breakwater and a boat launch to allow for the transportation of goods during the open-water season, from June to October. Due to sea ice, marine construction season is naturally shorter, says Elliot Holland, WKR’s chief operating officer.

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Once winter arrives, crews would build a temporary airstrip and a pad for a permanent camp, a fuel station, the first quarries and a vital winter road.

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Rebuilt each year over ice and snow, the road would connect Jericho Station, a dormant diamond mine site at the south end of the Grays Bay road, to the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road in the Northwest Territories.

About 1,000 trucks would haul materials and equipment along the route each winter.

Construction would then start at both ends of the route, with crews working towards each other until they meet in the middle. As the road advances, crews would move the camps every three months.

Beneath it all is melting permafrost – ground that’s at or below 0 C and held together by ice. When permafrost thaws, the ground shifts and sinks, buckling roads and tilting buildings; that’s why many homes in the North are built on pilings drilled deep into the ground.

Designed to last 75 years, Grays Bay road needs to remain stable well into the 2100s, in a region warming several times faster than the global average.

View image in full screen A road construction detail schematic for the Grays Bay project in northwestern Nunavut is shown in this handout image. Credit: West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

WKR plans to use fill-only construction where possible, adding gravel or other materials on top of the existing ground to minimize disruption, rather than using conventional cut-and-fill techniques. As much as possible, the road would be routed on top of stable bedrock.

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Where that’s not practical, it would sit on a base of large rocks, preferably non-acid-generating granite. In either case, gravel goes on top.

The road’s embankment would be thicker, with coarse materials such as sand and gravel acting as a blanket. The company says this limits heat seeping into the ground, keeping the permafrost frozen.

Where the ground is most sensitive, the base would be laid in winter.

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In the Arctic, says Holland, time is everything.

“If you don’t plan or execute properly, a construction season could definitely be lost,” he says.

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There are two precedents for this kind of ambitious road construction in Canada’s Arctic, and both carry hard-won lessons.

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The 740-kilometre Dempster Highway, which runs from near Dawson City, Yukon, to Inuvik, N.W.T., opened in 1979 after 20 years of construction.

The project was slowed in part by a funding dispute between Yukon and Ottawa, as well as a shortage of gravel. The ITH faced the same problem decades later: it was built with poorer-quality soil, all that was available in the region, says Grozic.

“The ITH’s road embankment was placed right on the tundra’s surface. That translates to a fair bit of settlement.” To keep embankments level, he says, crews must continually top up the gravel. During ITH’s first spring, muddy, slippery conditions forced the road to close.

View image in full screen This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows a section of the vital Dempster Highway linking southern Canada with the Northwest Territories after it collapsed because warming temperatures caused the permafrost below to thaw. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

Grays Bay has an advantage here: much of its route crosses bedrock, and Grozic expects crews to use higher-quality quarried rock.

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On the ITH, most heavy construction happened in winter, often in darkness and at temperatures below -30 C, because the thawed summer ground couldn’t support heavy equipment. Crews placed more than three million cubic metres of fill and installed more than 300 culverts; Grays Bay will need roughly five times as much gravel.

Monitoring has shown that the thickest sections of the ITH’s embankment perform best. Its designers modelled how ground temperatures would change over the road’s lifetime and set the embankment thickness to ensure the permafrost would stay frozen as the Arctic warms.

The Yukon stretch of the Dempster was built entirely on permafrost, and climate-related maintenance costs have risen since the 1990s as thawing ground triggers landslides, washouts and slumping.

Water flowing through culverts carries heat into the frozen ground around them, and the Dempster has seen multiple culvert failures attributed to permafrost thaw – a warning for a road like Grays Bay, with so many water crossings of its own.

View image in full screen The Grays Bay conceptual port site plan in northwestern Nunavut is shown in this handout image. Credit: West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

It has already taken decades for the idea of a road to get this far.

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In 1970, the mining company Texasgulf found a rich zinc and copper deposit at Izok Lake, inland from the Arctic coast. Getting the metal out was the problem.

In 1992, other interested parties asked Ottawa to help pay for a road and port on Bathurst Inlet, to the east of Grays Bay. Brian Mulroney’s government said no.

Versions of plans for an all-season road have surfaced ever since.

An Inuit-backed Bathurst Inlet port and road went before the review board in 2003, then stalled as its estimated cost more than doubled.

In 2012, the mining company MMG proposed a route to Grays Bay, then shelved it the following year over cost.

In 2016, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, which represents Inuit in the region, partnered with the Nunavut government on the current GBRP project, but the territory pulled out two years later, saying it couldn’t afford its quarter of the cost.

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WKR took over in 2023, with Kitikmeot Inuit Association as a major shareholder, and Calgary-based Atco. invested with a 40 per cent stake. This time, the company expects to raise 25 per cent of its initial funds to get started from the private sector, while the remaining 75 per cent could come from Ottawa.

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Bell believes the timing is finally right.

“I feel better than ever before,” he says. “We were toiling away in obscurity before the prime minister was elected and stood up the major projects office.

“This project has real traction now, and we need to take advantage of that.

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Regulatory approvals are still to come.

The Nunavut Impact Review Board received WKR’s revised impact statement in May, with community meetings scheduled for this fall. Bell says he hopes the board can make a recommendation in early 2027, with a federal decision later that year.

A shortlist of three international construction consortiums has been selected, and WKR plans to choose one in March. It hopes to start construction in 2030, with operations beginning in 2035.

The road before the road is a long one, but its supporters are resolute. Caroline Wawzonek, strategic infrastructure minister for the Northwest Territories, counts herself among them.

“If we’re saying that we want to get to a place where we’re going to actually connect this country and build it into a truly Arctic and northern nation,” Wawzonek says, “then let’s do that.”

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