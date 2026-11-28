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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is calling out comments made by Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew who described Bill 21 as “legislative racism.”

“Mr. Kinew should be ashamed of his disrespectful and intolerant remarks about Quebec. I call on him to retract them,” Plamondon said in a statement on social media.

The Supreme Court of Canada handed down a landmark decision Friday which upheld Quebec’s much debated secularism law, Bill 21.

The law, passed in Quebec in 2019, prohibits public servants, such as teachers and police officers, from wearing symbols like hijabs, turbans, yarmulkes, crucifixes, and kirpans.

Former Quebec premier François Legault expanded the ban to include everyone who interacts with children in public daycares, elementary schools and high schools, including volunteers.

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“Me as a Canadian, my work won’t be done until discrimination is stamped out everywhere,” Kinew said at an unrelated press conference following the release of the decision Friday.

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“Bill 21, let’s be honest, was designed to discriminate against Muslims. But it also impacts Sikhs and other religious minorities,” he said.

1:55 Supreme Court of Canada ruling on Quebec religious neutrality bill sparks backlash

“The Canada that I want to live in should have an RCMP officer free to wear a turban, should have a school teacher, if she chooses to, wear a hijab if she chooses to do so. A Hutterite woman should be able to wear a head covering. You should be able to wear a cross if you so choose, and yes, your Premier should be able to have long hair,” he added.

“These are all cultural symbols that would be banned by Bill 21, which I think is legislative racism.”

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Plamondon said he “strongly condemn[s],” Kinew’s comments, saying “not only does the Supreme Court uphold the validity of Quebec’s secularism, it affirms the legitimacy of our distinct approach to this issue.”

B.C. Premier Lorne Doerksen also posted a message to Canadians who may have concerns about what Bill 21 means for their faith.

“It is not government’s place to tell a teacher, or anyone else who serves the public that they cannot wear a turban, a hijab, a kippah or a cross to work,” he said, though added that he welcomes the Supreme Court decision upholding the availability of the notwithstanding clause.