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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s counterparts to the east and west kicked off her United Conservative Party’s annual gathering Friday by urging rank-and-file members to come together after last month’s separation vote.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and new British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson told a few thousand assembled in a Calgary conference centre that if those in the governing party don’t put their differences aside, they risk handing Alberta over to the Opposition NDP in next year’s election.

“For the first time in far too long, we now have Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, all governed by parties who believe in growing our economies, growing the opportunities for people today and for generations into the future,” Moe said.

“All of that opportunity, all that growth, all the investment, every bit of it disappears the moment we are divided in the West again.”

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View image in full screen Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, centre, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right, and British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson meet before the start of the United Conservative Party annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The weekend convention in Calgary for Smith’s UCP comes nearly six weeks after Albertans voted against holding a second, binding referendum on separation.

About 75 per cent of voters said they want the province to remain in Canada.

After the vote, Smith urged those holding or seeking leadership positions in the UCP to join a new party if they want to keep pushing the independence issue.

She’s also asked that those seeking board positions on the UCP this weekend — as well as the party’s constituency association presidents — sign pledges confirming they will respect the results of the October referendum.

3:17 Alberta Premier Smith looks to keep UCP party united at 1st general meeting since referendum

The premier’s ask hasn’t been welcomed by all in the UCP tent, with at least 15 constituency leaders refusing to sign and one high-profile separatist having his membership revoked.

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The tension between Smith and some of the party faithful was quickly made evident Friday.

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When Smith took the stage for the first time to introduce Moe and Doerkson, she was met with a standing ovation — but there was also a smattering of boos and jeers from some in the crowd.

Smith only provided brief remarks, which were largely limited to introducing Moe and Doerkson to the stage. “What an incredible time to be a conservative in Western Canada and you are in for a treat tonight,” she said.

Both Moe and Doerkson received big cheers and ovations from Smith’s party members.

Doerkson, who rallied a fractured B.C. Conservative party to win a snap election last month, told attendees that the priorities that bring conservatives together are bigger than those than divide them.

“My message from British Columbia tonight is simple: stay united. Let’s work together,” he said.

2:33 UCP resolutions draw backlash from Alberta First Nations leaders

He also pointed to the importance of interprovincial alliances in order to build large infrastructure projects, and reiterated his support for the potential Pacific Link pipeline to ship Alberta oil to the West Coast.

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“We are going to build an incredible legacy if we just work together,” said Doerkson.

Moe and Doerkson, who met with Smith privately earlier in the day, also highlighted that there is plenty of disagreement within their respective caucuses and party membership.

“But when the writ drops, we are one team,” Moe said.

“Before you leave this convention this weekend, and before you head into that election, I would ask you to ask yourself this: would you like to form government?” he said.

“Or would you like to have another accidental NDP government in Alberta?”

Smith said earlier this week that she was hoping that the UCP’s annual meeting would be a unifying event focused on preparing for the October 2027 election.

The party is selling merchandise at the event, like T-shirts, hats and mugs. The official program says the gear is to make sure members are “campaign ready.”

Members are also to debate resolutions that could affect a wide range of government policy, from land acknowledgments to laws impacting transgender people’s access to washrooms and change rooms.

Adopting separatism as party policy isn’t on the floor for debate, but there will be plenty of attention paid to the election being held for eight provincial board member positions.

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It’s being billed as a battle between a slate of Smith supporters and those who have been aligned with or campaigned for the separatist movement.

Smith is set to address party members multiple times on Saturday.

— with files from Lisa Johnson