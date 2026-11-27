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The federal government is planning a complete overhaul of the forest industry.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson was in Powell River B.C. on Friday, unveiling the government’s first-ever Forest Sector Strategy.

The government is looking to completely reinvent the declining industry.

Hodgson said over the next six years they are putting $6.5 billion into modernization by reducing Canada’s reliance on lumber, pulp and paper and instead focusing on higher-value products like biofuels and advanced wood-based building materials.

1:48 Quesnel River Pulp Mill closes indefinitely

Hodgson said it is believed the move will also help weather this difficult time brought on by U.S. tariffs.

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“Canada is in a period of significant geopolitical and economic change,” he said in Powell River.

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“Global competition is escalating. Supply chains are shifting. And unjust tariffs and duties are impacting our businesses and workers and I know that is happening right here in this town.

“So ladies and gentlemen, business as usual is not an option for your federal government.”

The strategy still needs to be approved in the budget.

Last year, the forestry sector accounted for almost $30 million of Canada’s nominal GDP and generated $34 billion in exports.

Two hundred thousand people work in the industry, including 11,000 Indigenous people.