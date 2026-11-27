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A project to increase the amount of crude that can flow on the Trans Mountain Pipeline using chemical additives has been completed two months ahead of schedule, the Crown corporation said as it released third-quarter results on Friday.

The drag-reducing agent increases the pipeline’s capacity by up to about 10 per cent to 980,000 barrels per day. Trans Mountain carries oil from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C.

A further expansion of 210,000 barrels per day, using new pipeline segments and pump stations, is expected to come into service by the end of 2028, bringing the system’s total capacity to 1.19 billion barrels a day.

During the third quarter, Trans Mountain shipped 840,000 barrels per day on average, up from 777,000 barrels during the same three months of 2025.

About 60 per cent of the throughput during the period went to the Westridge Marine Terminal, from which oil-laden tankers can sail across the Pacific to Asian customers.

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The rest went to delivery points in B.C. and Washington state.

Net income for the quarter rose to $132 million from $127 million as revenues increased to $825 million from $765 million.

5:39 One year of trans mountain pipeline

So far this year, Trans Mountain has paid $1.45 billion to its owner, the federal government, in interest payments, dividends and return of capital distributions. For the quarter, a total of $551 million went to Ottawa.

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Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018 after Kinder Morgan Canada walked away from a project to triple the line’s capacity at the time, amid fierce environmental opposition and court challenges.

It ended up costing more than $34 billion by the time it the expanded pipeline started up in May of 2024.

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Federal and Trans Mountain officials have said there is no rush to return the pipeline to the private sector. Some Indigenous groups have long expressed interest taking a stake in the pipeline.

Trans Mountain said in its Friday news release that confidential information sessions with potential Indigenous partners began in October.

Meanwhile, Trans Mountain is taking the lead on the development of the Pacific Link pipeline, a new million-barrel-a-day oil pipeline proposed by the Alberta government that would largely follow the same path as Trans Mountain, ending at a port in Delta, B.C.

Pacific Link has been designated a project of national interest, meaning it will be guided through a speedy regulatory process under the federal major projects office.

At least 17 First Nations in Alberta and B.C., one U.S. tribe in Washington state and one individual have filed legal challenges against Pacific Link’s national interest designation, according to a news release Thursday distributed by the St’at’imc Chiefs Council.

The St’at’imc Nation and T’Sou-ke First Nation earlier this month filed a joint application to quash Ottawa’s decision on the pipeline proposal.