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The Ontario government is calling on Ottawa to amend federal law to give Canadians stronger legal protections to confront attackers in their homes after a spate of violent home invasions in Toronto.

The request was made by Ontario’s Attorney General Doug Downey and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner in a letter to the federal justice and public safety ministers, asking for more clarity on when people can resort to self-defence to fend off attackers on their property.

They ask that the Criminal Code of Canada be changed to explicitly guarantee that residents do not need to first retreat from their home before relying on self-defence to confront a home invader.

They also call for the Criminal Code to include a list of considerations to help determine if self-defence was reasonable during a home invasion, including whether children were in the home, if someone forced their way in and the time the residents had to respond to the situation.

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The requests come after a 39-year-old musician was killed in a home invasion in an affluent Toronto neighbourhood, not long after a family of four was injured in another home invasion in the wealthy Bridle Path area of the city.

1:31 Safety concerns on the rise following multiple GTA violent home invasions

Federal law already allows Canadians to – when reasonable – defend themselves from attacks and threats of force and to defend their property.

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Downey and Kerzner write that the changes they’re calling for will “provide greater certainty about how those protections apply during a home invasion.”

The Canadian Press has reached out to the offices of federal justice and public safety ministers for comment.

The Ontario lawmakers also ask that Ottawa work with provinces and territories to lay out best practices around claims of self-defence in home invasion cases.

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After the fatal Toronto home invasion, Ontario Premier Doug Ford drew headlines and criticism from opposition leaders by encouraging people to use any means necessary to defend their families, including using weapons like guns, knives and baseball bats.

Ford also called on the federal government to strengthen bail laws and increase mandatory jail time for violent offenders.

Toronto police say there have been 111 home invasions in the city so far this year, up from 93 last year. In 2024 the city saw 149 home invasions.