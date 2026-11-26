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Montrealers armed with pots, portable stoves and Kraft Dinner gathered outside city hall Thursday to protest a historic residential property tax increase and mock the mayor’s controversial remarks about the financial choices facing the city.

Dubbed “Soraya Dinner,” the demonstration took aim at Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s comparison of municipal budget decisions to choosing Kraft Dinner over filet mignon.

The remarks came as Montrealers face an average 9.8 per cent residential property tax increase under the city’s proposed 2027 budget, amounting to an additional $515 a year for the average homeowner.

View image in full screen Sign next to Montreal city hall protesting against Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s municipal tax hike of up to 10% in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Tuesday, November 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

“[It was] very insensitive. There is no question that she has now caused a major political crisis, and it shows a lack of political experience and savvy,” said Peter McQueen, city councillor of Montréal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough and member of Projet Montréal.

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Martinez Ferrada made the comments during a recent interview with Quatre95, an Urbania platform focused on personal finance, after being asked how her administration intends to increase city revenues.

“It’s just like when you’re putting together your personal budget: If you know you’re going to have less money next year, well, you have to make some choices,” she said.

View image in full screen Pictured are people protesting against Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s municipal tax hike of up to 10% in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Tuesday, November 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

“Let’s be honest, maybe sometimes we’ll eat a little more Kraft Dinner because we can’t afford filet mignon.”

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The comparison quickly drew backlash, prompting Martinez Ferrada to acknowledge Wednesday that the analogy was ill-judged.

“Let’s be honest, it was pretty tactless,” she said in a short social media post.

“What I meant was that when a city makes choices, it’s the same as when you make personal choices,” Martinez Ferrada said. “In this instance, the city has to choose between paying for new parks or filling potholes, and I’m going to choose filling potholes.”

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2:16 Montreal mayor faces backlash over Kraft Dinner comments amid tax hike

But demonstrators on Thursday said the mayor’s clarification did little to ease their concerns about the affordability of the proposed budget.

“The mayor is talking about fighting homelessness, but she’s also fuelling it with this tax hike,” one protester told Global News.

Protest organizer Raul Garate pointed to concerns about how rising costs could affect renters.

“There is a study that said that if there is a rent hike of six per cent, that means that 30,000 people will be more precarious because of that,” Garate said, referring to an analysis by RUNWITHIT Synthetics for Centraide of Greater Montreal that found a six per cent rent increase could push more than 30,000 people into financial precarity, including more than 16,000 into extreme precarity.

Others at the demonstration raised concerns about spending on policing.

“We’re investing in the over-surveillance of the population, investing in Flock cameras (AI-powered licence-plate readers), while regular working people are being told to eat Kraft Dinner,” activist Lyn Lee told Global News.

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2:21 Montrealers to see 10 per cent tax hike

Montreal’s proposed 2027 budget allocates nearly $1 billion to police operations, excluding purchases of body cameras, vehicles and communications equipment.

The budget also includes $40 million for police body cameras and the hiring of 52 additional STM constables.

Global News reached out to the mayor’s office for comment following the backlash but was told Martinez Ferrada was too busy.

The controversy has also inspired an online take on the city’s finances. A Montreal developer created KDGate.ca, an interactive website that presents major budget items and compares spending with the previous year using the format of a Kraft Dinner nutrition facts label.

Global News also reached out to Kraft Canada for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.

The budget will be presented to city council Tuesday.