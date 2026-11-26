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The federal government’s new equity council will publish its first report in December with a focus on anti-Jewish hate, along with a government response, Heritage Minister Marc Miller said.

“The report, that is very summary in nature, will be released in the next week or two,” Miller said Thursday. “These are recommendations that have been formulated to me. In full transparency, I want the public to be able to benefit from those.”

The government launched the equity and inclusion council in June after scrapping the role of federal envoy on antisemitism and another one touching on Islamophobia. Miller has argued the change could help various communities experiencing hate to work together.

Jewish organization B’nai Brith Canada said earlier this month that the council has “done nothing” since June, even as dozens of antisemitic incidents have taken place. That included a shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Yom Kippur in September. A police officer hired to stand guard outside the synagogue was seriously injured, and the attacker was killed.

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The council has made antisemitism its priority focus while also pledging to undertake work affecting other communities, such as Islamophobia and anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Miller said the council’s next focus won’t be a pivot away from anti-Jewish hate but will take a closer look at other issues, including ensuring prosecutors understand matters affecting places of worship.

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“There are many intersections, particularly when it comes to campus hate, where groups are targeted. There are intersections as to how government institutions deal with bigotry within our own institutions,” he said.

“There is also the importance of the leadership role that the federal government plays, in the complex web that is our federation in making sure that we are doing our job.”

Miller was speaking at a Thursday news conference where his department released a government-funded study about how non-Jewish post-secondary students understand antisemitism.

The report found two-thirds of non-Jewish students surveyed believe it is not antisemitic to call for Israel to cease to exist as a state. It found 17 per cent of respondents agreed that Israel’s military actions in Gaza justify negative attitudes toward Jewish people in Canada.

Authors of the report say the online survey shows troubling beliefs that seek to hold Canadian Jews accountable for the actions of the Israeli government.

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Jewish groups argue campuses are going beyond legitimate criticism of Israel by allowing hateful beliefs to spread across colleges and universities and failing to enforce their codes of conduct.

“The survey includes several troubling revelations that see far too many students unable to recognize classic antisemitic stereotypes as they are,” said Jack Jedwab, head of the Association for Canadian Studies.

Thursday’s study follows an August report that surveyed Jewish students across Canada who reported frequent antisemitic comments. That survey was criticized by Jewish groups who are skeptical of the Israeli government and military — they argued it recruited student respondents through groups aligned with Israel.

Unlike the August report, Thursday’s report did not provide the entire list of questions asked to students.

The respondents in Thursday’s report attributed most incidents of antisemitism — such as Nazi salutes or comments that seek to minimize the Holocaust — to fellow students rather than instructors.

A slight majority of non-Jewish students told the online survey that it’s not antisemitic to boycott Jewish-owned businesses.

Jedwab did not confirm if the survey differentiated between boycotting a business because it is owned by Jewish people and boycotting those who explicitly fundraise for Israeli soldiers or promote land sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Some pro-Palestinian groups argue they target protests at institutions in Canada that explicitly support the Israeli state. But some acts of vandalism and threats have targeted institutions and businesses across Canada with no apparent links to the Israeli government or security forces.

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The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and some Hillel campus groups said in a joint statement that tropes and conspiracies can spur physical attacks.

“This report reveals a significant gap in how antisemitism is experienced by Jewish students and understood by the general student population,” the groups wrote. “This gap is especially concerning as Canadian security agencies have warned about the growing threat of radicalization and violent extremism, particularly among young Canadians.”