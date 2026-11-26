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A University of Saskatchewan-led study may be the blueprint for genetically restoring the once-plentiful population of American bison in North America.

The paleogenomic research was done by the Bison Integrated Genome (BIG) project. It compared the complete DNA set, or genomes, of 115 ancient, 200 to 20,000-year-old wood and plain bison, to 45 modern ones.

“We’ve made huge progress in understanding bison biology,” Gregg Adams, one of the principal investigators with BIG, said. Adams is also a retired professor from the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

“We need to know what a pure plains bison is and what a pure wood bison is before we messed with the mix. We thought if we get ancient DNA, we could get the gold standard of what they were and what they had evolved to over thousands and thousands of years. And then we’d know how we can get back to that.”

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In the paper, dozens of researchers found the most glaring difference of the genetic makeup of a modern American bison, when compared to the ancient animals, is the high degree of fragmentation between herds. Prior to the industrial revolution, bison travelled as a “monstrous, roaming herd across North America,” Adams said.

The various herds interacted and interbred during those journeys, creating genetic diversity, he added.

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Bison were once populous in the Great Plains of North America, which spans into parts of Canada’s Prairie provinces and territories. That population of approximately 30 million began to dwindle in the 19th century as European settlers hunted the animals for their hides, meat or as sport until only hundreds remained.

“Despite this decline, genetic diversity remained stable, although subsequent drift and isolation led to the high degree of structure in bison herds today,” according to the study.

That “subsequent drift” was partly the result of the introduction of roads and railways, Adams said.

“There’s no way for those bison herds to move and so, they have become disconnected. And when they’re disconnected, by definition, they’re in isolation,” he added. “That isolation will eventually cause the demise of a small population.”

Another consequence of that drift was the structural change in the ancestry of all modern wood bison, who now carry plains bison ancestry.

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This occurred during the 1920 translocation of plain bison from northern Montana in the United States to a park in Wainwright, Alta., to Wood Buffalo National Park, located in northern Alberta and the southern Northwest Territories, when the animals bred with one another, Adams said.

“That caused two serious, serious problems in conserving the bison. One is that resulted in the immediate start of hybridization between plains bison and wood bison,” Adams added. “The second, terrible, thing was it resulted in the introduction of cattle diseases.”

Ultimately, the study concluded that as a result of their near extinction, there was a widespread loss of genetic diversity among the American bison – though, it noted that that loss was not the result of interbreeding with cattle.

“Restoring gene flow across herds managed as a metapopulation could more closely mirror past population structure, while ensuring the maintenance of diversity and preventing the fixation of cattle alleles,” the study said.

Allele fixation occurs when a specific gene is present in every single animal in a herd.

In news release, the University of Saskatchewan said this research can be used to inform project partners, including the Toronto Zoo and Parks Canada. By bettering understandings of bison genetics, researchers can help to mitigate related challenges by introducing more genetic diversity to herds and decreasing the risk of disease transmission.

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“We got really what I think is a blueprint of what bison were before we messed it up. And that’s amazing,” Adams told Global News.

He said now researchers can take the sperm and eggs of modern bison and determine “which herds are missing which genes or which herds are hybrid. And make a strategic decision.”

“Every time I think about it, I get goosebumps. It really is groundbreaking,” Adams continued. “We are really in a position where we can do something. We can make an impact.”

Adams said the research can be used to help inform research models for other at-risk species.