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Calgary has granted a special exemption to allow snow-making at Canada Olympic Park while the city remains under water restrictions.

The ski hill would normally be open to the public by now, but work continues on repairs to a major water main in the city.

WinSport, which operates the park, is being allowed to make up to 15 per cent of its normal amount of snow, said spokesperson Dale Oviatt.

He said that after Dec. 4, when water restrictions are to be lifted, WinSport would still be limited to 40 per cent of its snow-making for about two additional weeks.

“The good news is we’re allowed a limited exemption for us to proceed with overnight snow-making. And then kind of on the bad news side is we found out there’s going to be a localized system restraint that’s going to impact us after the citywide restrictions are lifted,” he said.

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There’s still no official opening date for the ski hill, he added.

The city brought back water restrictions earlier this month in order to complete work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, which provides 60 per cent of Calgary’s treated water.

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The problematic water main has burst twice in the last two years.

Residents have been asked to take shorter showers, make fewer toilet flushes and run only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher.

2:02 The City of Calgary water restrictions return

In an update Monday, the city said the repair work is on schedule to be completed by Dec. 4.

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It acknowledged the impact that the water restrictions have on WinSport.

“WinSport, a not-for-profit organization, relies heavily on early-season snow-making to build their snow base that will carry it through the winter,” the city said in a release.

“This work has been delayed due to weather and water restrictions, impacting staff waiting to start work, community and school programming, and the athletes and sport organizations that rely on the facility.”

The city said it would be monitoring the system and water supply very carefully and that WinSport could be affected further.

“If overall water demand rises too high, there are issues in the system, or any other significant changes, the permission will be withdrawn. This could happen at any time.”

Oviatt said WinSport’s school program had to turn away 3,500 children because of the water restrictions.

He said it’s costing money, although the organization doesn’t yet have an exact amount.

“Making snow is one of our largest expenses every winter and … as every day goes by, obviously, we can’t get the revenue to offset that expense.”