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Conservation officials in Manitoba have euthanized 15 wild birds suspected of having avian flu, though some could not be immediately removed from the area.

The birds were killed east of Beausejour on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Manitoba’s Conservation Officer Service said in an email. A conservation officer was said to have attended the site based on a “tip about sick bird behaviour consistent with avian influenza.”

“This was the best way to remove diseased birds, and the officer did collect all the birds he could, although some were unreachable,” the statement said. “Given the obvious signs of sickness, the birds will not be sent for testing.”

The conservation officer notified people in the area before killing the birds.

Nearby resident Stephen Markus said he was not among the locals who were alerted beforehand. He and his daughter were putting up Christmas lights when she told him she heard gunshots.

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“We proceeded down there. And there was a conservation officer on the other side of the river. I asked him what he was doing and he said he was dispersing geese that have the avian flu,” Markus said in an interview.

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After the conservation officer left, Markus said several carcasses of the euthanized birds remained on the river.

The province confirmed that birds were left behind after they were killed, saying the conservation official could not reach all of them on Wednesday.

“Staff returned today (Thursday) with a boat and other supplies to reach the ones that were in the water,” the provincial statement said. It did not state how many of the 15 birds were left behind overnight.

Hannah Wallace, a research associate at the University of Manitoba’s department of medical microbiology and infectious disease, said it is not unusual for wild birds to appear to have the avian flu during migratory season, which occurs in the spring and fall seasons. She said the birds being left behind was “definitely somewhat concerning.”

The concern, Wallace said, is that the infected carcasses could be eaten by other animals, including birds, or mammalian scavengers, such as foxes and coyotes.

“In that case, we know that there can be transmission from infected birds through their carcass to other mammals,” she said.

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Part of what prompted Markus’ concerns, he said, was the potential affect it could have on the health of his dog, Koda, or the other dogs in his community.

“We let them run loose in the fall time because there’s nobody around,” he said.

Wallace said there have been instances of humans, dogs and cats getting infected with an avian flu variant, though transmission is uncommon.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) referred concerned flock owners to the avian biosecurity section on its website in an emailed statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, the CFIA said there are no confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the nearby RM of Brokenhead.