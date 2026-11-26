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When Marcia Kozak evacuated Summerland during the Bald Range wildfire, she took some of the most important things she could with her: her cat and her late mother’s coin collection.

She ended up living out of her vehicle in Penticton and Kelowna during the evacuation. While she was away from it, someone broke in and stole the collection.

The coins were worth an estimated $10,000, but for Kozak, they were worth far more. The collection had been passed down from her mother and carried years of family memories.

View image in full screen This is some of the original collection that was stolen out of her car. Marcia Kozak

“The coin collection meant family time, being together, sitting there with my mom and my niece and myself across the old kitchen table that we had, and just spending time together,” Kozak said.

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Thousands of kilometres away in Florida, coin collector and content creator who goes by International Stacker heard about Kozak’s story. He keeps his identity private because of security concerns related to travelling and dealing with valuable gold and silver. He says keeping his name and personal information out of the public eye helps protect himself and his collection.

As a collector himself, he believed there was a way he could help.

He reached out to his online community, asking fellow collectors if they would donate coins from their own collections to help recreate Kozak’s lost family heirloom.

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“We knew we could never replace her mother’s coins, you know, the mental imagery and the emotions tied to that,” International Stacker said. “But we wanted to try to help restore her faith in humanity.”

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More than 100 people responded with coins. Others contributed money so International Stacker could search for specific pieces to recreate the collection.

View image in full screen International Stacker hosted meetups across the continent for people who wanted to talk about the journey or donate parts of their collection. Internation stack

The search took him across the United States and into Canada, where he visited coin conventions, markets and dealers looking for rare and matching pieces.

After more than a month of travelling and searching, International Stacker arrived in Summerland with a rebuilt collection containing more than 300 coins, matching the collection Kozak lost, with additional pieces added.

He also presented Kozak with $4,000 in leftover donations from his subscribers.

“When we gave her that cash, and I just literally saw like thousands of pounds lift off her shoulder when she said she wasn’t sure how she was going to pay the next heat bill or the rent,” International Stacker said.

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International Stacker says the effort grew far beyond the original group of collectors. More than 70,000 people ultimately helped in some way by donating coins or money, or sharing Kozak’s story.

For Kozak, the response was about more than replacing the coins.

View image in full screen Part of the new collection. Cohan Sassaman

“It’s overwhelming. I was almost crying during it because it was just such an incredible journey that I managed to get into. And I just couldn’t believe how loving people were,” she said.

Kozak added that when she first heard from International Stacker, she considered how he might be a scammer and almost didn’t reply.

The original collection has never been recovered.

View image in full screen Marcia Kozak also received letters and poems from people who may not have had the means to give money or collectible coins, but wanted to share how her story made them feel. Cohan Sassaman

But Kozak says she never plans to sell the new collection. While it isn’t the collection her mother originally gave her, she says she now feels connected to it in a different way, because each coin represents the strangers who came together to help her, while still reminding her of her mother and the collection she lost.

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“Seventy thousand people, you’ve healed my heart and I restored my faith in humanity again,” Kozak said.

“When a bunch of strangers on the internet come together, you’d be surprised how much of a change you can make in somebody’s life,” International stacker added.

For Kozak, what started as a devastating loss has become a new family heirloom carrying the memory of her mother, while also carrying the story of the people from around the world who helped bring it back.