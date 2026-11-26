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Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has been working to resolve a situation involving a government contractor and a nurse after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said her job was threatened over a photo with him at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright last month.

“I happen to agree with Mr. Poilievre that constituents should always feel free and MPs should always be able to speak to their constituents,” McGuinty said when asked about the matter at a House of Commons committee on Thursday.

Poilievre rose on a point of privilege in the House of Commons Wednesday. He said his privilege as a member of Parliament was breached when a nurse was told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him in the aftermath of the tragic fire at the Wainwright base.

Poilievre’s Alberta riding includes Wainwright, about two hours southeast of Edmonton. He spent several days in the area after a fire suddenly overtook a training area on the base on Oct. 17, killing five soldiers and injuring dozens of others.

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Poilievre said he met with the nurse, Maureen Carpenter, who works at both the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health. He said she talked to him about her experiences after the fire, when she helped triage and treat badly burned patients.

Thirty-nine people were injured in the fire, 19 of them critically.

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Poilievre told the House on Wednesday that the “implicit message was that her contract would no longer have any chance of renewal, something that she had taken for granted before that point.

“Other work opportunities which were also expected to follow have since vanished.

“Simply put, it appears she is losing her chance to continue her work at CFB Wainwright because she met with her local MP.”

Poilievre said the situation affects his ability to do his job.

“If the people cannot speak to us, we cannot speak for them,” he said. “By threatening and imposing consequences on Maureen for speaking with me, the government’s contractor Calian is effectively interfering with my duties as member of Parliament for Battle River—Crowfoot.”

Poilievre said he contacted McGuinty after hearing about the situation but “the problems have only gotten worse” since then.

Speaking at the House of Commons national defence committee Thursday, McGuinty said he spoke to Poilievre about three hours after the Opposition leader had his conversation with Carpenter. He said the government has since looked into the issue and he has provided Poilievre with an update.

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McGuinty said he has not spoken to Carpenter. He said that as a third-party to the contract, he has no legal standing to address it but he has spoken twice to Carpenter’s brother, including last weekend.

He also said he asked his deputy minister to raise the issue with Calian.

“I’ve been on this file, on this issue, because I’m very concerned,” said McGuinty. “It’s not right that a member of Parliament should not be able to speak to a constituent. And I don’t know any more detail than that. I don’t know what’s going on inside the company, but I’m hoping this can come to a successful outcome.”

The Canadian Press has reached out to Calian Health for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the leader of the government in the House of Commons, said Wednesday the government has been and will continue to be there for members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I find it very upsetting to hear the comments with regards to Maureen,” he said. “We recognize the sacrifices and the emotions and the service that was provided by health care professionals, by first responders.

“I appreciate the member raising it, and I will report back, Mr. Speaker, once we’ve had the opportunity to look a little bit deeper into the situation.”

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Deputy Speaker Tom Kmiec, who was presiding over the House Wednesday as Poilievre made his point of privilege, said Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia would return to make a complete ruling.

Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said his party would also look into the issue and get back to the House “soon.”