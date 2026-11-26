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Speculation around a potential provincial election is swirling in Nova Scotia, as Tim Houston’s PC government launches a new website outlining a plan for the province and asking people to “add your name” and “support the plan.”

Houston says there isn’t an imminent election call, adding the website is about education and not re-election.

“Obviously there’s lots of things on the minds of Nova Scotians, I think that would be fair to say,” he told reporters Thursday.

“So it’s an opportunity for us to try to educate them on how these things are connected and what’s possible.”

Houston says the website and the feedback will also help the province balance priorities.

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“If we want to pay for services, we want better health care, we want a better education, we want to invest more in the arts, it has to come from somewhere,” he said.

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“And the way that we can protect the budgets and strengthen the province is to grow the economy. So that’s why we’re pushing forward with economic development opportunities.”

The website also comes with accompanying video advertisements. As well, a recent promotional video posted to Houston’s social media accounts emphasizes his plan to “protect” and “build” Nova Scotia.

Houston secured a second term as premier and a second majority government in November 2024 after deciding to call a snap election.

“We’ve seen him demonstrate that he will call an election when he thinks it’s good for him. So it may happen and if it does we’ll be ready, but I would encourage him to focus on doing better in the job that he has,” said Liberal Leader Becky Druhan.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says her party is also ready if an election is called but adds she doesn’t think Nova Scotians want one.

“I think that this government has made very clear that they will call an election when it’s good for them,” said Chender.

“What everyday people are telling us is that they want this government to use the tools available to them to try to make their lives better.”