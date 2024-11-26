Election day in Nova Scotia as Tim Houston seeks 2nd term as premier

Send this page to someone via email

It’s election day in Nova Scotia, as Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives seek a second mandate.

Houston opted to call a snap election on Oct. 27 — ignoring his government’s election law, which for the first time in Nova Scotia set a fixed election date: July 15, 2025.

It was a move that was criticized by Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

In a little over four weeks of campaigning, topics such as housing, affordability and health care have dominated discussions.

In 2021, Houston’s campaign zeroed in on the ailing health-care system, and his vow to fix it. During this 2024 campaign, the other two major party leaders have called Houston out on the slow pace of improving the crisis.

During a televised debate, Houston argued that the system had crumbled under 12 years of NDP and Liberal governments.

“We were taking over from parties that were inactive in health care,” he said Nov. 14.

Houston also placed blame during the campaign on previous governments for the housing crisis, and said his government’s plan to support the creation of 41,200 new housing units by 2028 is already more than halfway there.

Meanwhile, the Liberals have set a goal of building 80,000 new homes by 2032, but that plan does not include the construction of more public housing.

“We have to empower the private sector to develop market housing and we have to lean on the models that are working the best in our province, and that is the not-for-profit model and co-op options,” Churchill said.

In terms of housing affordability, the NDP has pledged to cap rent increases at 2.5 per cent and give households that earn less than $70,000 a rebate averaging $900.

“We hear everywhere we go that people cannot afford to live, and that is absolutely our focus,” Chender said.

At the dissolution of the legislature, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats, the Liberals had 14 seats, the NDP held six and there was one independent member.

— with files from The Canadian Press