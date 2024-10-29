N.S. election promise tracker: What has been promised by three main parties?

Voters in Nova Scotia are scheduled to go to the polls on Nov. 26. At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.
Here’s a look at some of the promises announced by the three major parties:
Progressive Conservatives:
— Cut the harmonized sales tax by one percentage point, to 14 per cent, by April 1. (Announced shortly before election call.)
— Increase the basic personal exemption on the Nova Scotia income tax to $11,744 from $8,744.
— Increase minimum wage in 2025 to $16.50 per hour from $15.20 per hour.
Get daily National news
— Remove the tolls from the two Halifax harbour bridges at a cost to government coffers of $40 million.
Liberals:
— Establish the position of ethics commissioner with order-making powers; give more resources to auditor general.
— Grant order-making powers to the privacy commissioner so that rulings related to access to information requests and other privacy matters can be enforced.
— Implement fine of $250,000 for any governing party that defies law on fixed election date.
— Remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax on all food that isn’t already tax-free, such as snack foods, granola products, and rotisserie chickens, at a cost of $11 million annually.
— Provide about $10 million in subsidies for independent grocers and food retailers in the form of grants and low-interest loans to help them expand and compete with big retailers.
NDP:
Announced a housing plan in May 2024 that would:
— Prioritize the use of prefabricated housing to expand public housing stock.
— Increase loans to help with down payments on homes, to 10 per cent of purchase price (up from five per cent), for a maximum of $50,000; extend the repayment period to 25 years from 10 years.
— Establish rent control and provide a tax credit for renters from low and middle-income households.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.
Comments