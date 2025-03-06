Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Alberta’s premier makes the rounds on U.S. TV networks to defend new booze rules

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government responds to tariffs imposed by the United States'
Alberta government responds to tariffs imposed by the United States
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is making the rounds on U.S. television networks, saying Canada has to look out for itself in the tariff war.

Alberta and other provinces have announced they will stop buying American alcohol and halt contracting with U.S. companies in response to sweeping tariffs imposed earlier this week.

Smith, speaking on CNN, was asked to react to the parent company of American whiskey maker Jack Daniels, which called those moves a disproportionate response that is worse than a tariff.

https://x.com/ABDanielleSmith/status/1897670982854476173

Smith said given the tariffs are meant to hurt Canadian sales, her province needs to redirect its buying power to support Canadian suppliers.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the tariffs are to motivate Canada to take action on cross-border drug traffic.

But Smith says Americans have to do their part and not just blame their northern neighbours.

https://x.com/ABDanielleSmith/status/1897693966033993948

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

