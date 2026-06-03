Vancouver Pride Society facing significant long-term funding shortfall

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Vancouver’s Pride Society says it is facing significant shortfalls in funding, which jeopardizes the production of this year’s event.

“The ongoing problems that Prides, not just in Vancouver but all over the country, have been facing — I mean, it’s an issue that’s been ongoing for years now and I think we’ve sort of seen the issue incrementally get bigger over the years and so it’s no surprise that this year is no different,” Michael Robach, the interim executive director for QMUNITY told Global News.

“One thing that we’ve really seen over the last five years in particular is a pretty stark increase in transphobic and homophobic rhetorics that are permeating not just in cities like Vancouver and Victoria, but in smaller communities, especially, all across British Columbia and all across Canada and North America.”

Robach said that affects corporate funding as it tends to come from a place of marketing big brands in positive spaces.

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On Wednesday, Vancouver city councillor Rebecca Bligh put forward a motion asking the city to give the society a one-time cash injection of $75,000 to help prevent the festival from being scaled back.

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Vancouver’s council voted to approve the grant on Wednesday.

“It’s just so hard to get the same corporate sponsorship that was there just a few years back, so I think the risk here is that it becomes a shorter parade, a shorter festival, less activations, all managing within very constrained budgets,” Bligh said.

4:25 Pride festival organizers call for federal support

Robach said that while this funding is welcomed and needed, it’s not a sustainable long-term plan.

“The operational capacity for organizations to be applying for this grant sometimes is greater than the work of executing the festivals and the work itself,” he said.

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“And when an organization is spending more of its capacity seeking, applying, and looking for funding to stay alive, it takes away our ability to better serve the communities whose needs we’re trying to meet.”

Robach said QMUNITY serves just under 20,000 people across B.C. each year.

“I think for people in our community to see Pride getting smaller, I think feels very reflective of being told to be less and to be smaller,” he added.

Vancouver’s council has already approved one-time grants for several other local events this year, including Car Free Day and the Vaisakhi Festival.