Rollie Miles Park rec centre plans remain in limbo after City of Edmonton update

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A small rec centre at Rollie Miles Park beside Strathcona High School remains stalled, after a City of Edmonton council committee received a project update on Monday.

The approved model, set to be located at 10450 72 Ave. in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood, includes a new swimming pool, gym and fitness space.

Finding the money to build it, however, is the issue.

“If we look a the budget that’s been suggested — around $130 million — that would eat up 10 per cent of our entire capital budget over the next four years,” said Mayor Andrew Knack.

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The report presented to committee on Monday said there is long-term support for a rec centre in the south-central neighbourhood but immediate priorities are elsewhere.

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“I look at it as a ‘when’ not an ‘if’ conversation — and the ‘when conversation’ is very hard,” Knack said.

The rec centre is intended to replace Scona Pool, which closed in 2022.

While the preliminary design work was completed in 2023, delivery of the new rec centre and indoor pool is not currently funded.

The southside facility has, as a result, been stuck in the design phase for years now and will remain so into the foreseeable future.

The city report said in the meantime, the Kinsmen Sports Centre to the north and Confederation Leisure Centre to the south currently meet the needs of the area neighbourhoods.

Erik Bay explains more in the video above.