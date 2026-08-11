ArtsCommon 118 creative hub closer to reality after acquiring land in Alberta Avenue

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A central Edmonton neighbourhood is a step closer to having its own community arts hub for artists and performers.

ArtsCommon 118 in the Alberta Avenue area has achieved an important milestone after running into roadblocks a number of times over the past two decades.

“This is gonna be a game-changer project for the Alberta Avenue neighbourhoods,” said Christy Morin, the executive director for Arts on the Ave, which has acquired the land needed to build the hub.

View image in full screen Rendering for ArtsCommon 118 in Edmonton. Supplied

ArtsCommon 118 is designed to be a home for artists not just to collaborate and perform, but also live.

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“To have a permanent home where artists can not only work and live and talk to each other and make art together but also show their artwork and congregate as a community is invaluable to Edmonton” said multimedia artist Kaida Kobylka.

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The multi-use arts hub is set to be built in the heart of Alberta Avenue at 9131 118 Ave., on a vacant lot that has sat empty for years.

View image in full screen Rendering for ArtsCommon 118 in Edmonton. Supplied

This project has stalled a number of times at City Hall for various reasons.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that this project will actually be delivered this time around,” said Erick Estrada, the executive director for the Alberta Avenue Business Association.

“It’s been over 20 years. The city has shown their support to this type of project before three times and I think, hopefully, this time around they made the right decisions.”

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View image in full screen Rendering for ArtsCommon 118 in Edmonton. Supplied

The cost of the project is $10.4 million and the City of Edmonton has already committed $3.3 million. That leaves Arts on the Ave to cover the remaining $7.1 million.

“The city is very clearly indicating that there’s buy-in on our end,” said Ward Metis councillor Ashley Salvador. “I also think there’s opportunities to leverage other funding from provincial and federal partners.”

It will still be a few years before ArtsCommon 118 becomes a reality.

“We are very optimistic in this project because we’ve right-sized the project to the land,” Morin said.

Once ground is broken, organizers say it will take two-and-a-half years to build.