Edmonton councillors to discuss permanent closure of Scona Pool

Edmonton city administration is looking to permanently close and cease all operations at Scona Pool.

A report being discussed at executive committee Wednesday recommends permanent closure of the 65-year-old pool and facility, in light of ongoing maintenance needs and recent significant system failures.

Since 2015, the south Edmonton facility has required more than $1 million in maintenance. Additionally, it would cost a minimum of $6 million to address the emergent repairs and extend the life of the facility by five to 10 years.

An assessment of the building completed in July 2022 found significant repairs are required to maintain the facility’s operations, including to the building’s foundation, superstructure, walls, roof, interior finishes and fixtures, as well as mechanical and electrical systems.

Administration said the physical condition of the facility has been monitored for years, as the building was noted to have “serious deterioration” in 2010.

“The function of the facility is inadequate, with extensive deficiencies impacting operations, accessibility, inclusivity and user experience. The condition of Scona Pool is such that there has been a high probability of multiple system failures, including the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems, for many years,” reads the report.

“The facility, its systems and components are aging and it is becoming increasingly more challenging to maintain it in safe and running condition.”

The pool opened in 1957 and was operated by the city until 1989, at which time it was contracted out to a private company. River City Recreation Inc. has been the pool contractor since September 2009.

Administration said it would provide 30 days’ notice of closure to the pool’s contractor, and compensation to the operator may be required.

During a discussion about the facility with city council in June 2015, administration said it was anticipated that a significant failure would take place within a year or two.

On June 29, 2022, administration said a system failure occurred at the pool when the heat exchanger started leaking and was shut down. The failure impacts the water flow to the pool, chlorine feed and the boiler and steam distribution for the pool.

The pool temperature has been maintained by feeding hot domestic, or potable water into the pool. Administration said while this is a fix during the summer, cooler temperatures will render this solution ineffective. It’s also placing excessive demand on domestic hot water, leading to low supply and temperatures across Strathcona High School.

The report points out that there are three other City of Edmonton pools within five kilometres of Scona Pool: Bonnie Doon, Confederation and Kinsmen.

It also shows that attendance at the pool has been lower than other city pools for years, averaging about 36,000 users per year from 2015-2019. Similar scale facilities with only a swimming pool see higher yearly attendance: Confederation 167,000, Eastglen 61,000 and Bonnie Doon 125,000.

Council has approved funding for the Rollie Miles Recreation Centre design, which is meant to replace Scona Pool. While the project is underway with design expected to be complete in 2024, delivery of the new rec centre and indoor pool is not currently funded.

In a letter to council, Ward F Edmonton Public Schools trustee Julie Kusiek asked that Scona Pool remain in operation until the Rollie Miles Rec Centre is built.

“Scona Pools is an incredible resource both to Strathcona High School students and to the local community,” Kusiek wrote, noting there are currently over 100 students enrolled in the school’s swim program.

Administration said it will work with the school, swim teams and rental groups to explore booking time at other facilities.

The report points out other options to closing the facility, which include maintaining the facility for five to 10 years, which would require a minimum of $6 million in repairs. There is also a “strong likelihood” that the cost would be higher once the renewal work starts. In addition, the facility would need to be closed for an extended period of time to get the work done.

Another option, which is not recommended by administration, is to turn over the facility to the Edmonton Public School Board. However, the report notes that the school board has indicated in the past it has no desire to operate the pool and no capacity to support its operation and maintenance.

The report is scheduled to be discussed at committee on Wednesday, with 15 people signed up to speak to the topic.