Pablo Rodriguez quits Trudeau cabinet to seek Quebec Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Pablo Rodriquez has resigned from his position as transport minister in the federal cabinet and will be seeking leadership of the Quebec Liberals, he told reporters on Thursday.

“I have informed the prime minister of my resignation as Canada’s transport minister and Quebec lieutenant, effective immediately,” he told reporters.

“I have also decided to sit as an Independent MP until the launch of the leadership campaign next January. This is in order to avoid costly byelections a few weeks or months before January.”

Sources told Global News there will be a mini cabinet shuffle to shift his roles as transport minister and Quebec lieutenant to individuals already in the federal cabinet on Thursday.

Rodriguez’s decision comes as the latest blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, who lost a key byelection in the stronghold riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun in Montreal on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Tuesday was asked if Rodriquez, who is also Trudeau’s Quebec lieutenant, made his decision after the byelection loss.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Any decision taken by Pablo Rodriguez currently has absolutely nothing to do with the results in LaSalle—Émard,” Miller told reporters.

1:09 ‘Liberals are done’: Poilievre, Singh blast Trudeau party after byelection loss

Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said his party is “obviously very grateful” for the work Rodriguez has done for the country and Quebec, and that his departure “leaves a hole.”

“He is a very important man for our cabinet and our caucus, but there (are) a lot of other MPs and ministers that stay behind and will keep fighting for the interests of Quebecers and Canadians.”

Rodriguez was previously the minister of Canadian Heritage, and was first elected in 2004. He was defeated in 2011 before winning back his seat in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec Liberals have been without a leader since Dominique Anglade resigned following her defeat in the 2022 provincial election.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the Bloc Québécois must vote to topple the federal Liberal government next week and trigger an election.

The Bloc and PQ, which both campaign for Quebec independence, are ideologically aligned and have historically worked together.

But moments later Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said on X that he would not vote to topple Trudeau, saying he serves Quebecers “according to my own judgment.”

— with files from The Canadian Press