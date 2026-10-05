U.S. officials allow liquor deliveries to resume to isolated New Brunswick island

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New Brunswick’s provincial liquor agency says it has resumed deliveries to an isolated island where the only land route is through Maine.

U.S. border officials stopped a truck carrying mail, milk and about 1,000 bottles of alcohol to Campobello Island, N.B., last Tuesday.

A U.S. ban on Canadian liquor imports went into effect the same day as part of the ongoing trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Campobello’s only land connection to Canada is a bridge to Maine, followed by an 80-kilometre drive through the state to the border crossing at St. Stephen, N.B.

NB Liquor spokesperson Marie-Andrée Bolduc said in an email Monday that the agency was looking for alternative ways to deliver its products to the island, but she said that’s no longer necessary.

When reached Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond when asked if there had been a change at the border.

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The truck that was stopped at the border last week eventually made it to the island via a private ferry, but that service is scheduled to end for the season later this month.