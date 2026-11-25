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Alina Bohomolova and her 16-year-old son Dima are grateful to call Canada home, at least for now.

“It’s safe for us, for me and my son,” Bohomolova said.

The pair escaped war-torn Ukraine and came to the Okanagan in 2023.

They are among the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who came to Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But many who remain in Canada are still waiting for permanent residency years after applying.

“It’s stressful for me. We are thinking about this every day,” Bohomolova said. “It’s hard to make plans if I don’t know if I will be able to stay.”

Despite the uncertainty, the West Kelowna single mom has built her own cleaning business while her son has settled into school, taken on a part-time job and joined a local soccer club.

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Now the family has reason for hope.

The federal government plans to fast-track nearly 19,000 permanent residency applications from Ukrainians under the family reunification pathway.

Bohomolova qualifies because her father is a Canadian citizen.

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“I hope we have answers soon,” she said. “It’s my dream.”

But the announcement does not address the situation facing many other Ukrainians, who don’t qualify through family reunification.

While the exact number is unknown, federal immigration figures indicate roughly 300,000 Ukrainians arrived in Canada under the CUAET program. Roughly half are still believed to be in the country.

The Ukrainian-Canadian Congress in B.C. is urging Ottawa to create additional pathways for permanent residency for those who don’t have Canadian family connections.

“The only way to get a permanent residency is going through the humanitarian program, which may take up to 10 years, ” said Iryna Shyroka, president of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, B.C. Provincial Council. “This is very unsettling.”

2:04 Growing push to bring Ukrainian children home from Russia

Shyroka added that Ukrainians have been contributing members of society since arriving in Canada.

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“For the last five years, the Ukrainians, displaced people, have contributed into the Canadian society economics. You know, by paying taxes, working, opening their own businesses,” Shyroka said.

Advocacy work continues, with Shyroka hoping that in addition to extending CUAET visas, a permanent solution is found.

“Russia is still shelling Ukrainian cities, destroying houses, killing people, and that’s the problem. Ukrainians in Canada they have nowhere to come back to…they are trying to find any ways in Canada to stay here permanently,” Shyroka said.

Global News requested information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on whether it plans to create additional permanent residency pathways, but it did not respond by publication time.

For Bohomolova, the hope is that her permanent residency application will be approved sometime in 2027.

“Thank you to Canadian people and Canadian Government for taking a chance on Ukrainians,” Bohomolova said.