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Frustrated with ICBC’s no-fault insurance, a Burnaby mother is speaking out, saying it’s preventing her daughter from getting the proper care she needs and leaving their family in financial hardship.

Ten-year-old Makenna suffered a severe brain injury in May after a car hit her and an 11-year-old boy while they were on an e-scooter crossing the street at Hastings and Hythe Avenue in Burnaby.

The case is still under investigation.

ICBC’s Enhanced Care model will provide rehabilitation, including occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

But Makenna’s mother says her daughter also needs around-the-clock care.

She gets the maximum personal care assistance level of $11,872 a month but her mother, a single parent, told Global News that’s barely enough to cover the cost of her daughter’s care.

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“I’m not working because now I’m the caretaker,” Kaia Haley said.

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“I also have to maintain a life for my eight-year-old son who still needs to go to school and his activities and all this. Then I have to also drive to (occupational therapy and physical therapy).”

Haley said she also has to administer all the medications at bedtime, while making sure her son keeps up with school.

She has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs.

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ICBC also pays for modifications to the family home, but the family is frustrated that nothing has been done so far and Makenna has recently returned home after a lengthy hospital and rehabilitation stay.

ICBC says a change in occupational therapists required a review of the proposed modifications and as Makenna’s function has improved, some of her care needs have changed. They are moving forward as quickly as possible.