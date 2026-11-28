Send this page to someone via email

Pacific Blue Cross says it is investigating a cyber incident that has affected some of its services.

As of noon Friday, the Burnaby, B.C.-based health benefits provider’s website was unavailable.

“We have taken steps to contain the incident and we are working to securely restore services,” it said.

The company said it has brought in external specialists to help investigate the extent of the incident.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It did not say whether there was a breach of any sensitive information; however, the company warned that fraudsters may contact people while pretending to be from the organization.

“As a reminder, Pacific Blue Cross will never ask for your password, banking details, or personal information through a call, text, email, or social media message, including messages about this incident,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said member coverage has not changed. It is asking members to hold claims as receipts which will be processed when normal services resume.

Pacific Blue Cross services approximately 1.7 million people in British Columbia and Yukon.

The incident marks the latest in a string of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and services, which include Staples Canada, Bell Canada and KPMG.