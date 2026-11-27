Black Friday unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season, but many small businesses in Canada that have benefited from the Buy Canadian movement say this time of year is one of the most financially challenging.

According to two survey reports released this week, small businesses face cost pressures from higher gas prices and newly imposed U.S. tariffs, and even if the Buy Canadian movement keeps its momentum through the holiday shopping season, it’s not guaranteed to boost small businesses.

Half of 92 small businesses surveyed last month by Merchant Growth, a small business financer, said they expect higher holiday sales this year, and only six per cent expect a decline, down from 25 per cent in 2025.

But the holiday rush demands cash up front — for inventory, extra staff, decorations and more — and 24 per cent of small businesses say they can’t cover it.

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“Small businesses have faced three to four years of challenge, rising prices, many of them didn’t raise prices for the first couple of years, and that caused their own financial cushion to get eroded,” says Hash Aboulhosn, chief growth officer at Merchant Growth.

“Now they’re presented with the present moment really coming at it from a position of weakness, unfortunately, rather than one of strength.”

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The deeper pockets of big box stores and online retailers also make it hard for small businesses during the holidays, with about a fifth (21 per cent) citing this as a barrier.

A total of 1,675 small business owners participated in a Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) study last month and said they were concerned about cost pressures, including from newly imposed tariffs, trade uncertainty and consumer spending.

1:53 Montrealers holding back on Black Friday spending

Thirty-two per cent said they expect the holidays to turn out positive or profitable, while nearly six in 10 anticipate flat or weak results.

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Nearly three quarters (73 per cent) said they were concerned about how consumers faced with cost pressures could impact their holiday sales.

But many consumers are willing to pay more for Canadian-made goods, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers released last month.

Nearly three out of four (72 per cent) of participants in that survey said they were seeking alternatives to U.S.-made goods, with more than half (54 per cent) saying they will be willing to pay more for goods made in Canada. This is despite budget pressures, which have meant Canadians plan to spend 11 per cent less on holiday shopping overall, it added.

“There’s a lot of positive sentiment around buying Canadian for consumers to help businesses in their community, but at the same time, small businesses are not necessarily seeing the outcome of that in their data,” says Aboulhosn.

Consumers feeling compelled to support local Canadian businesses amid the trade war with the U.S. may face a difficult choice between the value offered by larger retailers, including American ones, and paying more to support local.

That may be an especially tough decision for many as higher gas prices and inflation have been eating into household budgets, forcing many to cut back and look for deals wherever they can.

For businesses that are struggling with higher costs but also want to meet consumers where they are, Aboulhosn says it may be about finding a compromise.

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“Canadians certainly indicated an intention and a desire to buy Canadian, and while it hasn’t necessarily shown up in a big way, certainly the sentiment is there,” he says.

“Switching buyer and buying patterns takes mental effort and it involves higher costs, and so I encourage businesses to meet their clients halfway.”

– with a file from Global News’ Uday Rana