Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Buy Canadian sentiment may withstand holiday spending squeeze, survey finds

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 11:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Buy Canadian’ movement remains strong according to new poll'
‘Buy Canadian’ movement remains strong according to new poll
WATCH ABOVE: 'Buy Canadian' movement remains strong according to new poll
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The cost of living is squeezing Canadians ahead of the holiday shopping season, but many say they’d be willing to spend more under one condition – if they’re buying Canadian.

The ‘Buy Canadian’ sentiment seems on track to withstand the holiday spending squeeze, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers found on Tuesday.

Nearly three out of four (72 per cent) say they are seeking alternatives to U.S.-made goods, with more than half (54 per cent) saying they will be willing to pay more for goods made in Canada, PwC’s 2026 Canadian holiday outlook said.

This is despite budget pressures, which have meant Canadians plan to spend 11 per cent less on holiday shopping overall, it added.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canadians plan to spend an average of $1,487 this holiday season, the report said.

“Canadians are cutting back, but they’re drawing a hard line on where their money goes,” said Adam Boutros, partner and national consumer markets leader at PwC Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s budget squeeze is coming primarily from older Canadians. Gen X Canadians are planning to spend 21 per cent less, while baby boomers are cutting back by 18 per cent.

In contrast, Gen Z Canadians are planning to spend eight per cent more this year than they did last year.

Households with children continue to be the main driver of holiday spending, with those households planning to spend twice as much over the holidays compared to child-free households.

Canadians are also changing where they look for deals, with more than a quarter (28 per cent) planning to use AI tools to shop for the holidays. This is up sharply from 17 per cent in 2025.

Shoppers are planning to use AI tools to research products, compare items, discover gift ideas and, in some cases, make purchases.

However, stores remain the top way to shop, with 40 per cent saying they plan to use both physical and online stores.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices