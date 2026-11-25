The family of Henry Losco, a boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning, says their grief remains, but they are hopeful it is a step towards justice after regulatory charges were laid against their former apartment building owner.

Henry Losco, 11, died after the deadly chemical leaked from the boiler inside his downtown Regina apartment building last December.

Marina Hills and Sergio Losco, the boy’s parents, told Global News that the upcoming court hearing is a long time coming.

“The wheels of justice take a long time, and we really didn’t know how long it was going to take,” Marina said. “We’ve now embarked on this path of accountability and as much as it pains us, we’re ready for it.”

“We believe, very strongly, that this was senseless and that Henry didn’t have to die.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the City of Regina confirmed to Global News that D.R. Andersons Holdings Inc., the owner of the apartment building where Marina and Sergio’s 11-year-old son died, is facing regulatory charges related to fire safety and construction code from the city.

The case will be heard in bylaw court on Dec. 9.

Global News reached out to D.R. Andersons Holding Inc. for comment. None was received at the time of publication.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Henry’s parents told Global News they were informed that the regulatory charges were laid last Thursday.

“It felt like the wind was knocked out of me because it just all came down to what we knew was possibly coming but didn’t know for sure,” Marina said.

Marina added that she knew it was time for her and her husband to advocate for safer carbon monoxide measures in Saskatchewan as soon as her son’s death was confirmed.

“I said, ‘We have to do something about this. We need accountability. We need justice. And we need to stop this from happening,” Marina recalled. “So, we started our advocacy because that was the only thing we were able to do.”

“And that gave us something to live for, leaning on each other and keeping each other strong. It didn’t feel like strength. It felt like we were just surviving. We were in shock for quite a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

She and her husband said they intend to be at the bylaw court when the case is presented in two weeks’ time.

“We know that it’s just the first hearing, and that there will not be many answers from that.

“But maybe we will be able to know what the actual violations are. And those violations are just the base. It’s (also) what was already missing; that was the safety procedures that were not in place,” Sergio said.

“We are confident this is a first step in the right direction for justice for Henry and for accountability.”

Marina said she hopes no family will have to experience what hers has in the past 11 months.

“Children can’t be dying in their beds anymore. No family should have to go through losing their children. No family. Ours was torn apart,” she said.

“These people took away mom and dad. And now we’re Sergio and Marina. We aren’t going to get the future that we were hoping for, and we certainly don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we’re going through and what we will have to be going through for the rest of our lives.”

Henry’s family is also pursuing the apartment building owners, as well as other entities, in a civil suit. Those allegations have not been tested in the courts.

Story continues below advertisement