GoFundMe launched to support family after Regina carbon monoxide death

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the victim’s family following a deadly carbon monoxide incident at a Regina apartment building last week.

According to the GoFundMe page, 11-year-old Henry Losco died as a result of a carbon monoxide leak inside the building. The fundraiser says the family had moved into the apartment just weeks before the incident.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to the 1800 block of Albert Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday after reports of two unconscious occupants inside a multi-family building.

Fire crews and Regina EMS provided emergency care at the scene. One individual was transported to hospital in critical condition, while the second was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the response, firefighters detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, prompting the incident to be upgraded to include the hazardous materials team.

Fire officials later confirmed the source of the carbon monoxide was linked to mechanical work being done on service equipment in the building.

“There was some mechanical work being done in the building on some of the service equipment, and that piece of service equipment was indeed identified as the source of carbon monoxide release,” Chief Layne Jackson of Regina Fire and Protective Services said.

By Saturday afternoon, all residents affected by the incident were cleared to return to their homes.

Because the incident involved a fatality, a multi-agency investigation is underway, involving Regina Fire and Protective Services, Regina Police Service, the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

In the days following the incident, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support the victim’s family as they cope with the loss. The fundraiser says the money will assist with immediate and ongoing expenses.

Fire officials say the tragedy highlights the importance of maintaining fuel-burning appliances, particularly during Saskatchewan winters when heating systems are often running continuously.

“A lot of it is lack of maintenance — not checking systems, making sure they haven’t gone beyond their age, or haven’t been cleaned or maintained,” said Yvonne Raymer, deputy chief with Saskatoon fire. “And when you fire them up, if you do start to feel ill or if your carbon monoxide alarm is ringing, we encourage you to call 911.”

Health experts warn that carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it is colourless and odourless, with symptoms that can quickly become life-threatening and are often mistaken for seasonal illness.

“With influenza around, carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic flu-like symptoms,” said Ryan Omichinski, senior operations manager with Medavie Health Services. “That can include nausea, headache, tiredness and shortness of breath.”

Regina Fire and Protective Services is reminding residents that Saskatchewan regulations require working carbon monoxide detectors in homes with fuel-burning appliances or attached garages, noting that early detection can save lives.