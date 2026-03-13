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Canada

U.S. expands trade investigations into more countries, including Canada

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2026 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Most Americans oppose tariffs on Canadian goods, poll finds'
Most Americans oppose tariffs on Canadian goods, poll finds
WATCH ABOVE: Most Americans oppose tariffs on Canadian goods, poll finds
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The Trump administration has expanded its trade investigations to 60 countries, including Canada, in an effort to solidify the president’s tariff policies.

The United States Trade Representative announced earlier this week that it was launching investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on the European Union and a handful of other countries.

A Wednesday evening news release from the department expanded the list of countries targeted by the investigations.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Companies entitled to Trump tariff refunds, federal judge rules'
Business Matters: Companies entitled to Trump tariff refunds, federal judge rules

It says the department will look at whether the countries have policies or practices that “are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.”

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The investigations come after the U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down U.S. President Donald Trump’s favourite tariff tool that he used for his “Liberation Day” tariffs and fentanyl-related duties on Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump responded to the top court’s ruling by using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to implement a worldwide 10 per cent levy — but that can only stay in place for 150 days without Congressional approval.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

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