Here’s where to watch the FIFA World Cup as Team Canada kicks off in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The first FIFA World Cup game in Toronto is set to take place on Friday when Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But if you aren’t attending a match at Toronto Stadium or couldn’t get tickets to FIFA Fan Festival, not to worry, there are plenty of other places in the city to catch a game.

Harbourfront Centre

Canada Soccer House at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre is expected to be the go-to spot for fans sporting red and white.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be playing all Canada matches on the big screen, including the team’s first game on home soil this Friday.

“We have about 6,000 people already pre-registered to come down here,” said Laura Armstrong, vice-president of communications at Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment.

“This is how we’re going to create Canadian soccer culture and Canadian soccer culture is really a thing that can connect people.”

If you’re searching for something to do at halftime, Sport Chek has set up a floating pitch right on Lake Ontario.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s like a giant waterbed that you can play soccer on,” said Sport Chek president Scott Dowding.

“We’re trying to open up [opportunities] for people to experience soccer while the World Cup is happening in Toronto. This is a free experience, right, and so, we think the accessibility of this for everyone living in the city is a great thing,”

STACKT market

Over at STACKT market, adidas has opened its Home of Soccer fan hub, where people can catch all of the FIFA matches.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a lot of really cool menu items that will be special for certain games associated with the countries that are playing and also supported by local chefs so, really fun to check out,” said Kelly Graham, head of marketing for adidas Canada.

It’s free to enter, but first come, first served.

Fans can also try on some adidas cleats to test their kick speed and compare it to famous soccer legends like Lionel Messi.

“You’ll see some of these cleats on pitch during the World Cup itself,” Graham said.

NODO Liberty Village

NODO in Liberty Village is just steps from Toronto Stadium.

The Italian restaurant is expecting a rush of customers during the World Cup and has added extra TVs so it can play each game.

Story continues below advertisement

Afterwards, it will have live DJs.

“This is your neighbourhood spot. Come to Liberty Village, there are so many good things that are offered. But for us, we have a giant capacity here, it’s going to be a great neighbourhood watch party,” said Vito Tomasicchio, partner at NODO.

The restaurant will not be taking reservations during the tournament, so Tomasicchio recommends coming early to secure a table.

“We’ve been gearing up for this for about three months so, we’re ready,” he said.

Cineplex

If you’re looking for something indoors, Cineplex has partnered up with TSN to screen select World Cup matches live in theatres across Canada, including the GTA.

Tickets are $9.99 before taxes.