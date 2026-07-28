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Crime

Canadian NATO intern to stay in Belgian custody on spying charge: officials

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian NATO intern faces spying charges in Belgium'
Canadian NATO intern faces spying charges in Belgium
A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges, Belgian prosecutors said on Saturday.
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A Canadian facing espionage charges in Belgium will remain in custody for the time being.

Following a closed-door hearing Tuesday, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said the suspect would continue to be held in pretrial detention.

The prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that “a Canadian national of Chinese origin” had been arrested on charges of espionage and participation in a criminal organization.

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The suspect, who has not been publicly named, worked as an intern at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium.

The prosecutor’s office said she came to the attention of SHAPE’s security services, who reported the matter to Belgium’s military intelligence agency.

In cases where pretrial detention is maintained, a suspect generally appears before the court once a month during the first three months, the office said.

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