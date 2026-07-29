‘Heartbreaking’ theft targets fire trucks as crews fight blaze in Cape Breton

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Police in Cape Breton are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and equipment from firefighting trucks while crews were battling a blaze earlier this week in what one department describes as a “shocking” and “heartbreaking” act.

Crews were called to a fire on 10th Street at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Cape Breton Regional Police, a citizen approached members of the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department and told them they saw someone run off with a piece of equipment.

Firefighters checked their trucks and discovered a $3,000 two-handed circular saw was missing.

The Sydney Fire Department, which was assisting at the scene, also found several items missing from its trucks, including another circular saw, an angle grinder, an impact driver, a drill, a flashlight and batteries.

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In a Facebook post, the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department appealed to the public for information in an attempt to get the “vital piece of equipment back where it belongs.”

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“This wasn’t just a piece of equipment, it is a critical lifesaving tool that our firefighters rely on during emergencies,” the post said.

“What makes this even more heartbreaking is that this equipment wasn’t purchased by a large organization. It was purchased through the generosity of our community. Every fundraiser, every donation, every ticket purchased, and every dollar contributed by local residents helped put this tool on our truck.”

Police said officers canvassed the neighbourhood, spoke with residents and collected surveillance video. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.