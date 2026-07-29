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2 comments

  1. Ben
    July 29, 2026 at 9:17 am

    The Carney government, in a gesture of openness and transparency, released the agreement. The only thing this committee does is to undermine our trade negotiations thanks to the Poilievre conservatives.

  2. Dave
    July 29, 2026 at 8:42 am

    It will go nowhere
    The LPC will block any investigation like they always do

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Canada

House committee will meet on call to probe Carney’s Gordie Howe bridge deal

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gordie Howe bridge deal appears to contradict Carney'
Gordie Howe bridge deal appears to contradict Carney
With the Gordie Howe International Bridge welcoming cross-border traffic soon, the full details of the deal to get the bridge open have finally been released. Mackenzie Gray explains what Canada had to give up after the U.S. delayed the bridge's opening, and how it appears to contradict Prime Minister Mark Carney's initial comments about the agreement.
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A House of Commons committee is holding a special meeting today on the Gordie Howe International Bridge as the Liberal government continues to face questions about its revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S.

The meeting is expected to be mostly administrative, with MPs set to discuss the scope of the study and a list of witnesses.

The proposed agreement in principle to open the bridge, which opened to motorists on Monday, says Canada will share half of net toll revenues with the U.S. for the next 15 years.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said on previous occasions that the tolls would not be split with the United States until after Canada’s debt to build the bridge is paid back.

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Speaking to reporters in Charlottetown last week, Carney acknowledged he was not as clear as he could have been when explaining the nature of the deal in recent weeks.

Conservative MP Kelly McCauley said on social media last week that he would convene a committee meeting to allow MPs “to get to the bottom of the matter.”

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