Man stabbed while trying to help woman he thought was overdosing in Winnipeg: WPS

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A man was stabbed in Winnipeg on Tuesday night while trying to help a woman he believed was overdosing, police said.

The 51-year-old was near Jubilee Avenue and Osborne Street when he tried to help a woman who “appeared to be suffering from an overdose,” and was stabbed around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

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A male suspect, who police said is known to the woman, stabbed the 51-year-old in the upper body, according to police. The victim and woman were both taken to hospital, with the man in unstable condition.

Responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service informed police of the incident, WPS said.

Later that night, around 10:51 p.m., patrol officers and the police canine unit found the 31-year-old suspect in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue, according to the release. Two knives were seized from the suspect after a failed attempt to flee, it said.

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The 31-year-old is being charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. He is detained in custody.