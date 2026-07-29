Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    July 29, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Now where will they get their free supply?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Explosives, weapons seized just as B.C. drug lab about to start operation, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 2:17 pm
1 min read
RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s gang squad says it has uncovered what would have been a sophisticated illicit drug production organization, seizing large quantities of drugs, dozens of firearms and 65 cubes of commercial explosives.

RCMP Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha, with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says the discovery of explosives is especially disturbing because they are strictly regulated in Canada and only available to authorized blasting companies.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says the drug lab was under construction and the facility, along with the explosives and illegal firearms, significantly elevated the public safety concerns associated with the investigation.

In addition to the weapons discovered on a rural property in Abbotsford, police found a long list of drugs, including two kilos each of fentanyl and methamphetamine, 64 litres of GHB, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, oxycodone and benzodiazepine.

Four people have been arrested and have been released pending completion of the investigation, but Sangha says they could face firearms and drug-production charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Sangha says she couldn’t comment on which criminal organization the suspects belong to but added that they are known to police and have criminal records.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices