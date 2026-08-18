Woman who killed 2 in drunk driving crash in Saskatoon approved for day parole

A woman who drove the wrong way on a highway and collided with another vehicle, killing the two people inside and injuring her own children, has been pre-approved for day parole.

Brittany Barry, 35, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death following the crash near Saskatoon on Oct. 19, 2024. Following the crash, she provided two breath samples, testing more than two times the legal limit, according to a written decision from the Parole Board of Canada dated Aug. 11.

Barry was convicted in March 2025 and has served approximately 18 months of her six-year jail sentence. She is eligible for full parole after serving one third of her sentence, but was able to apply for day parole six months before that.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She will be released to a halfway house when she becomes eligible for day parole for a duration of six months, the decision stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The parole board noted that friends and family of the victims said it was “too soon” for Barry to be released.

“Many describe feeling intense grief and still harbour anger towards you, for the shocking deaths of their loved ones,” the decision says. “The impacts of your offences are profound, widespread, and the harm continues to be re-experienced.”

But the board also accepted that Barry has taken responsibility for her actions and has committed herself to personal growth and development.

“You bear full responsibility for your actions and are accountable for the harm caused,” it said. “To honour the victims, you said that you intend to live a life of sobriety and never again let yourself get to that point in your life where you return to criminal behaviours.”

While on day parole, Barry will be prohibited from drinking alcohol or attending any bars. She will also not be allowed to have any contact with the victims’ family, aside from her own children, and must take treatment and counselling as directed.

The decision states Barry will be able to leave the halfway house on unescorted absences to visit her family, go to church and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The board said the mode of transportation for the absences will be determined “at a later date” as Barry is under a seven-year driving suspension.