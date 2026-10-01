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Crime

Edmonton man charged after online death threats made against Prime Minister Carney

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2026 6:59 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney listens during an announcement about funding for oceans protection in North Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney listens during an announcement about funding for oceans protection in North Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
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Mounties have charged an Edmonton man with threatening to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney.

RCMP say its federal policing division made the arrest following an investigation into posts on the social media platform X.

It comes after police announced last month they had arrested a Calgary man over death threats against Carney on a YouTube account.

Supt. Matt Johnson says criminal actions online have real-world consequences, regardless of whether they’re made behind a screen.

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“People should not assume they can make threats online without consequences,” Johnson said in a statement.

“When online comments cross the line into criminal conduct, police will investigate and take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.”

Dwight Peter MacIntyre, who is 44, is scheduled to appear in Edmonton court on Nov. 25.

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RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and it won’t be providing further information as the case is before the courts.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The RCMP’s federal policing division is responsible for safeguarding designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel residing in Canada.

It’s also mandated to investigate criminal offences, including terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign influenced activities.

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