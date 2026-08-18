Edmonton teenage homicide victim called ‘a bright light’ by family members

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Jazmin Dhesi was just 16 when she was fatally shot outside a condominium complex in Edmonton’s northeast community of Hairsine early Sunday morning.

People living in the Park Hill Condominiums said it was just before 7 a.m. when they heard shots ring out.

View image in full screen Family members have identified 16-year-old Jazmin Dhesi as the victim of a fatal shooting outside a northeast Edmonton condo complex early Sunday morning. Provided to Global News

Despite efforts by police and paramedics to save her life, Dhesi died on scene and the Edmonton police homicide team was called in to take over the investigation.

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On Tuesday afternoon, police announced they have made an arrest, but declined to provide any other details because the accused is a youth.

According to neighbours, the victim didn’t live in the condo complex, but was visiting a friend who does live there.

1:49 Neighbours shaken after teen girl’s suspicious death in Hairsine

Members of Dhesi’s family, who shared her identity with Global News, described her as “a bright light.”

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“She was just a little girl, so she had a lot of friends,” said a family member who didn’t want to be identified due to fears for their safety. “She always had a lot of support. She loved doing things, she loved doing her hair and makeup, and she promised her sister that she’d teach her how to do her lashes before she started high school.”

The family member went on to describe Dhesi as friendly and caring.

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“She was really kind and she wanted to be friends with everybody, so she would talk to everybody. She was just the light. She was really funny. She was always caring.”

Dhesi’s family said she had “big dreams,” and that when she grew up, she wanted to be an architect and one day wanted to visit New Zealand.

“We’re a regular, loving family. She was loved by both her parents and all her family in ways I can’t even express. She was not grown up in a broken home, she grew up in ours, and it was amazing … it’s just hard — because she’s so innocent and she had nothing to do with this.”

View image in full screen Neighbours told Global News that 16-year-old Jazmin Dhesi was visiting a friend who lives in this northeast Edmonton condo complex early Sunday morning when she was shot and killed. Global News

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Wednesday. Police said they’ll have more to say about the case once they have had a chance to review the findings.

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Although it is still in the planning stages, Dhesi’s family told Global News a candlelight vigil is being planned to honour her on Aug. 24.