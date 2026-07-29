Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct by 4 women in BBC documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women, who allege he was behaving inappropriately when they were teens.

In a new BBC documentary, titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, 10 women came forward with allegations against the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer.

One of the women claimed that she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17, according to the BBC.

4:16 Jared Leto talks about process of transforming into Paolo Gucci: ‘It was about 5 hours of prosthetics’

Another claimed that the Suicide Squad actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 and was left alone with him in a hotel room.

Story continues below advertisement

A third woman alleged that she had underage sex with the actor in California when she was 17, according to the outlet.

The fourth woman alleged that she was groomed by Leto, saying he abused his celebrity status by making repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and suggested that they should have sex.

The woman claims that she was sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from speaking about her relationship with Leto but she refused to sign the document.

Four other women accuse Leto of making “strange and often very sexual” phone calls when they were younger.

Nine of the women in the documentary are speaking publicly about their allegations for the first time said their encounters with Leto took place between 2022 and 2016, when the singer, who is now 54, was in his 30s and 40s.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This was 25 years ago.… He has gotten away with it,” one woman said.

Global News has reached out to Leto’s representative for comment, but has not received a response and has not independently confirmed the allegations in the BBC’s documentary.

Leto also did not respond to “repeated attempts” by the BBC to contact him, the outlet reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men who worked with Leto’s band for many years told the BBC that staff felt uncomfortable about the way Leto would allegedly interact with teenage girls by inviting them backstage to his dressing room or inviting them to his house when he was recording, according to the report.

“I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big,” one of the men said.

5:50 Jared Leto on working with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049

There have been a number of allegations against Leto reported over the last few years.

Last June, Leto denied allegations of sexual misconduct after multiple women came forward and accused the 54-year-old actor and singer of behaving inappropriately toward them, with some claiming they were underage.

In a report published by digital weekly Air Mail, nine women alleged that the Tron: Ares actor behaved inappropriately toward them and has a long-standing pattern of sexual misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

A representative for Leto told the outlet that “all of the allegations are expressly denied.”

The rep also denied an earlier allegation from Allie Teilz, a DJ who claimed in an Instagram story posted in May 2025 that she was “assaulted and traumatized” by Leto. His rep said that “Ms. Teilz’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

Teilz said she was 17 years old when she had her interaction with Leto. She reposted a 2012 Facebook status update on Instagram last month, writing, “Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage … In a kilt.. And a snow hat.”

In a followup post, Teilz wrote, “I was assaulted and traumatized by that creep when I was 17. He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Among the allegations in the article from Air Mail, Leto was accused of walking out of a room naked in front of a 17-year-old girl and exposing himself and masturbating before putting an 18-year-old’s hand “on him.” He is also accused of asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl.

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” an anonymous woman told Air Mail.

Another accuser, model Laura La Rue, reportedly said she met Leto at an animal rights benefit in 2008 in Beverly Hills, Calif. She said she attended the event with her mom and she told Leto that she was 16 and alleged he still asked for her number.

Story continues below advertisement

La Rue said in that report that she began exchanging emails with Leto and visited him at his music studio several times. She also said that when she visited Leto’s home in April 2009, she remembers him “teasing me the whole time I was there.”

“He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game,” La Rue told the outlet.

That report also cited her as saying that when she was 17, Leto walked out of a room completely naked and she “thought maybe this was just what adult men do.”

In response to La Rue’s allegations, Leto’s rep told Air Mail that “their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate.”

The rep also claimed that La Rue had “applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

La Rue has denied applying for the position.