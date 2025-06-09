Jared Leto denies reported sexual misconduct allegations by 9 women

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.

Jared Leto has denied allegations of sexual misconduct after multiple women came forward and accused the 53-year-old actor and singer of behaving inappropriately toward them, with some claiming they were underage.

In a report published by digital weekly Air Mail on Saturday, nine women alleged that the Suicide Squad actor behaved inappropriately toward them and has a long-standing pattern of sexual misconduct.

A representative for Leto told the outlet that “all of the allegations are expressly denied.”

The rep also denied an earlier allegation from Allie Teilz, a DJ who claimed in an Instagram Story posted last month that she was “assaulted and traumatized” by Leto. His rep said that “Ms. Teilz’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teilz said she was 17 years old when she had her interaction with Leto. She reposted a 2012 Facebook status update on Instagram last month, writing, “Youre (sic) not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage … In a kilt.. And a snow hat.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Allie Teilz’s Instagram Stories. allieteilz / Instagram

In a follow-up post, Teilz wrote, “I was assaulted and traumatized by that creep when I was 17. He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Among the allegations in the article from Air Mail, Leto is accused of walking out of a room naked in front of a 17-year-old girl and exposing himself and masturbating before putting an 18-year-old’s hand “on him.” He is also accused of asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl.

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” an anonymous woman told Air Mail.

Story continues below advertisement

Another accuser, model Laura La Rue, said she met Leto at an animal rights benefit in 2008 in Beverly Hills, Calif. She said she attended the event with her mom and she told Leto that she was 16 and he still allegedly asked for her number.

La Rue said she began exchanging emails with Leto and visited him at his music studio several times. She also said that when she visited Leto’s home in April 2009, she remembers him “teasing me the whole time I was there.”

“He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game,” La Rue added.

She said when she was 17, Leto walked out of a room completely naked and she “thought maybe this was just what adult men do.”

In response to La Rue’s allegations, Leto’s rep told Air Mail that “their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The rep also claimed that La Rue had “applied to work as Mr. Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

La Rue has denied applying for the position.

Another woman said she was 16 years old when Leto approached her at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles in 2008 and “got” her number. She said that days later, Leto called her home in the middle of the night with the “weirdest, grossest voice” and she said she didn’t “know if he was on drugs.”

Leto’s rep disputed her claims and said the singer “has not had a drink or used drugs in over 35 years.”

The woman also alleged that after she turned down an invitation to attend a party, Leto continued to call her in the early mornings over the course of three weeks.

“And the conversations turned sexual,” she alleged. “He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d—?'”

“He changed — his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s not just in movies.'”

The woman’s mother also told the outlet she had overheard a phone call and confirmed her daughter’s story.

Story continues below advertisement

Another anonymous woman said she was underage when she began texting with Leto and claimed the House of Gucci actor would ask her uncomfortable questions when she would visit his home. She said once she turned 18 “he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating.”

“Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him,” she alleged. “He leaned in and said, ‘I want you to spit on it.'”

Another anonymous woman said she was “definitely not the youngest person there” when she attended one of Leto’s parties at his home in the 2000s when she was 18.

She claimed that the focus of the party appeared to be to get girls to skinny-dip in his pool.

Leto’s rep said “there was never any recruiting, complaints or impropriety” and nightlife promoter Brent Bolthouse, who organized many parties at Leto’s home, told Air Mail he “never saw anyone skinny-dipping.”