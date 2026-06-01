Canadian natural gas exports to non-U.S. markets hit record levels in March

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Canada is producing and exporting more natural gas to the world, and not just to the United States, data from Statistics Canada shows.

Overall primary energy production in Canada went up to 2.2 million gigajoules in March, an increase of 0.9 per cent compared to March 2025.

In March, Canada produced 775.12 million gigajoules of natural gas, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to March 2025, with production in British Columbia (13.8 per cent) and Alberta (1.2 per cent) contributing the most to the increase.

Canada’s natural gas exports rose 7.4 per cent to 339.7 million gigajoules. While the U.S. was still Canada’s biggest customer, buying 282.1 million gigajoules of natural gas in March, it was down 10.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

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“This was the highest level of exports to countries other than the United States since Canada began exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Kitimat, British Columbia, in July 2025,” Statistics Canada said in its report.

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While crude oil production only edged up 0.2 per cent to 26.9 million cubic metres, it was the smallest year-over-year increase recorded in 10 months.

Crude oil exports, however, went up significantly by 4.2 per cent to 22.5 million cubic metres, the highest level recorded since 2016.

These exports got a 5.9 per cent bump in exports by pipeline to the United States as global oil demand surged following the war in Iran. Crude oil exports to non-U.S. countries went up 25.4 per cent to 3.4 million cubic metres.

Canada also produced more electricity in March at 58.2 million megawatt hours, an increase of 2.9 per cent compared to March 2025, led largely by an increase in Ontario (48.7 per cent).

Electricity exports to the U.S. jumped 48.8 per cent to 3.1 million megawatt hours compared to March 2025.