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Economy

StubHub World Cup ticket complaints now under investigation in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
Canada's Jonathan David (right) celebrates his goal against Qatar with Stephen Eustaquio (7) during the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Jonathan David (right) celebrates his goal against Qatar with Stephen Eustaquio (7) during the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. JFJ
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Consumer Protection BC has opened an investigation into complaints from people who purchased FIFA World Cup tickets from StubHub and did not receive them.

B.C.’s Attorney General, Niki Sharma, issued a statement on Friday saying these reports are deeply concerning.

“Major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 should be an exciting experience and people should not have to worry about whether the tickets they purchased on StubHub will be honoured,” she said.

Consumer Protection BC administers the province’s Ticket Sales Act, which sets out rules around transparency and accountability in ticket sales and when someone may be entitled to a refund.

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“People should feel confident when buying event tickets,” Sharma said.

“B.C.’s Ticket Sales Act is helping protect consumers, and Consumer Protection BC has taken enforcement action in the past, including reaching an agreement with StubHub to provide refunds to customers who did not receive clear and accurate information about their tickets for the December 2024 Taylor Swift concerts in Vancouver.

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StubHub has publicly committed to honouring its refund guarantees to fans.

Consumer Protection BC has some information on its website for fans who bought tickets for the World Cup.

Click to play video: 'StubHub offers refunds to some Taylor Swift ticketholders'
StubHub offers refunds to some Taylor Swift ticketholders

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